Yuriorkis Gamboa unfazed by Gervonta Davis challenge

Former unified world champion Yuriorkis Gamboa, an Olympic gold medalist from Cuba, held a media workout in Miami Wednesday as he prepares to take on boxing’s hottest attraction Gervonta “Tank” Davis for the vacant WBA Lightweight Title Saturday, December 28 live on SHOWTIME from the award-winning State Farm Arena in Atlanta in a Premier Boxing Champions event.

Here is what Gamboa and his assistant trainer had to say Wednesday from Roque Boxing Gym in Miami:

YURIORKIS GAMBOA

“I feel great that that I have this opportunity to prove in the ring what I can do. This is a fight that can get me back to the very top of the sport.

“After I signed my contract and I beat Roman Martinez in July there were a number of names that came up as possible opponents that I could face in my second fight. One name that came up was Davis, so I took the challenge.

“Obviously I have a huge edge in experience and I think the quality of opponents I’ve faced, versus his opponents, gives me another edge. Plus, the preparation I put into this fight. I really don’t see anyone outworking me. The work that I put into this fight gives me a big advantage.

“What power does he have that I haven’t faced? Without question this is going to be a great fight. There are going to be great moments of battle and a war, but at the same time, a lot of intelligence will be shown in the ring. So it’s a formula for a great fight and I think the fans are going to be pleased.

“I didn’t see Gervonta’s last fight on July 27 (the same night Gamboa fought last). I didn’t care to watch. I went to my dressing room, I waited to get paid, and then I went to my hotel. I didn’t bother to watch it.”

STACY MCKINLEY, Gamboa’s Assistant Trainer

“We know ‘Tank’ is a big puncher, but experience is going to take its course. He’s never been past the sixth round before. And his trainer has never been past the sixth round before. So when you start talking about round eight, round nine, round 10, round 12, you’re in new territory.

“It’s like Sugar Ray Leonard told Tommy Hearns: ‘I’m going to take you out to deep water, and I’m going to drown you.’ So this is what we expect to do, take him into deep water and drown him.

“Gamboa is very versatile. You’ve got to watch him real close. I’ve watched him real close and I’ve seen him thrown punches that most fighters can’t throw. I see technique and I see the change up in the ring. The last few weeks we’ve changed things up and are using different techniques. He’s a great Cuban fighter.



“He jumped up two weight classes (to fight Terence Crawford). Terence Crawford is a big guy. You’ve got a guy like Terence Crawford who says (Gamboa) can punch, then you have to take his word as gospel. What makes (Gamboa) a good puncher is that he knows how to create his shots. He knows where to hit you and he doesn’t waste punches. So you get him in the right spot and hit the pressure points, then it’s a lot different than just getting hit anywhere and it’s more devastating.

“‘Tank’ is a young man. Don’t underestimate him. He’s a good fighter and a dangerous fighter. He needs to be a little more disciplined. I saw something on the Internet the other night where he was out on a date. He’s needs to be training and not out on a date. He’s saying he’s walking around at 180, 185 pounds. You’re in a fight right there if you’ve got eight weeks to take that weight off. It’s going to play a part against him down the road.”