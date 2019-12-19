WBC President says Deontay Wilder ‘UNQUESTIONABLY’ #1 heavyweight

WBN Staff

📸 Stephanie Trapp

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman has labeled big-punching Deontay Wilder the number one heavyweight on the planet.

Sulaiman is now keeping his fingers crossed that Anthony Joshua eventually agrees to face the WBC champion for all the gold.

On the back of Joshua regaining his position with four world title belts, Sulaiman took the opportunity to praise the Briton’s feat.

A massive undisputed unification has been dangled in front of fans for over two years now and Sulaiman is firmly behind the pair settling their differences.

The WBC released a statement saying: Now Anthony Joshua has regained his belts albeit, through move and box, the chance of a unification with KO Specialist WBC Champion Deontay Wilder is warming.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman says: “Well it’s back to the drawing board. Deontay Wilder has been ready to fight Anthony Joshua for a couple of years. Now Joshua has won his belts back there is the opportunity for a unification. A chance to have one champion in the heavyweight division.

“Joshua’s victory was a win. He prepared to fight twelve rounds coming out with the belts and he did.

“It was not an entertaining crowd-pleasing fight, but convincing for Joshua. He was smart and didn’t let emotion get in the way.”







NUMBER ONE

On who is the top fighter in the division, Sulaiman firmly backed his man due to recent form.

“Deontay Wilder is unquestionably the best heavyweight. His recent fight and one-punch KO (over Luis Ortiz) puts that in perspective.

“He has forty-two wins, one draw, forty-one KO’s and ten defenses. He is always willing to face whoever is the best to fight him. I’m just very proud of Deontay Wilder!”

WILDER vs FURY 2 &3

Wilder is now ready to meet Tyson Fury is a trilogy saga after previously fighting to a draw with ‘The Gypsy King’ in December 2018.

The whole world is waiting to see the second and third fights, the first of which was originally due to take place on May 18 of this year.

Fury delayed in order to build the fight on US soil. His promoter Bob Arum is expecting the clash to gain record Pay-Per-View numbers.