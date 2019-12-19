SHOCKER: Sergio Martinez calls out Billy Joe Saunders for Dec 2020 fight

Phil Jay

📸 Amanda Westcott

Former middleweight star Sergio Martinez has sensationally called out Billy Joe Saunders for a world title clash in December 2020.

An ex-WBC ruler and one-time pound for pound legend, Martinez plots a return in 2020 since previously announcing his intentions to WBN in 2018.

At the time, Martinez was eyeing up a battle with Mexican Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Unfortunately for Martinez, the bout never happened.

“It is OK that Julio Cesar Chavez wants to fight me again as I would only come back to face him or another big name of my generation like Floyd Mayweather or Manny Pacquiao,” Martinez exclusively told World Boxing News in his interview.

“For me, this is a big challenge and I love challenges. I am training for months ago and I am not joking about this. If he wants it we can do it.

“I offered him through Twitter that a fight if possible as early as November. And I was licensed by Argentina ten days ago so I am ready to go.

“I am recording a documentary about my life and the director wants to do sparring sessions.

“I wanted to be sure that everything is OK, and to be honest, I feel in very good shape and have recovered from my injuries.

“Right now, I am nobody to advise another fighter about retirement considering I am talking about my comeback,” he added.







VETERAN

Now, and at the age of 44, Martinez sent a message to Saunders informing the Briton of his intentions to compete twice next year before facing him.

Saunders is a two-weight world champion and currently in possession of the WBO title at 168 pounds.

**MARTINEZ vs SAUNDERS** 👀 Boxing legend Sergio Martinez. 44. (@maravillabox) calls out @bjsaunders_ for a potential fight in December 2020. 🎥 Billy Joe Saunders – Instahttps://t.co/GlCekwTCW4 pic.twitter.com/cmbuU9isEr — 𝙒𝙊𝙍𝙇𝘿 𝘽𝙊𝙓𝙄𝙉𝙂 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 (@WorldBoxingNews) December 19, 2019

Signed to Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing, Saunders last fought on a YouTube undercard in Los Angeles.

The 30 year-old has been pushing to face the likes of Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin and Callum Smith. Therefore, it’s unlikely Saunders will entertain the idea Martinez put forward.

MARAVILLA

Problems with his knees forced Martinez to retire after losing to Miguel Cotto back in 2014. Several promises to return since have failed to come to fruition.

Already a successful promoter, Martinez could be best-advised to stay behind the ropes and avoid the increasing trend of past champions making veteran comebacks.