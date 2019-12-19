Former WBC champion Saoul Mamby passes away aged 72

Phil Jay

Rod Jacobs

Saoul Mamby, the former WBC super lightweight champion from the Bronx in New York, passed away this week at 72, World Boxing News has been informed.

Mamby, one of the oldest boxers to feature in a sanctioned bout aged 60 in 2008, was highly-regarded through his 85-fight career.

Making his pro debut way back in 1969, Mamby shared the ring with the likes of Roberto Duran, Buddy McGirt and Ronnie Shields.

Winning 45 of his contest, Mamby’s career spanned six decades in total.

Manager Steve Tannenbaum spoke highly of the man when informing WBN of the sad news.

“He was the most disciplined and dedicated boxer I ever met. He ever smoked, drank or did drugs,” pointed out Tannenbaum.

“In his prime, he could lick anyone from 140-148. Saoul was tall and lanky for his weight but he had a granite chin. He hit the canvas only once in a career that began in 1969.

“That knockdown occurred when Dennis Coley hit him in the temple in the first round in his hometown. Mamby popped right up and was ready to go but the referee waved it off.

“I managed him in his later years when he still was competitive. At age 60, two weeks short of his 61st birthday he became the oldest boxer to ever participate in a sanctioned bout. Saoul broke the Guinness Book of World Records.

“Mamby dropped a ten-round decision to a full-fledged middleweight that night in the Cayman Islands but acquitted himself well.

“By the way, this fight followed an eight-year layoff.”







TRAINING

Continuing, Tannenbaum said: “A longtime friend of Larry Holmes for over fifty years, Mamby was a fighter from an era when they were in the gym every day.

“The talk of ten and twelve-week training camps was unheard of. Mamby took fights on a couple of days’ notice on a number of occasions.

“He was often called the ‘most robbed fighter in the state’ as he had at least a dozen fights stolen from him in his long career. There were maybe six or seven that could have been scored for him.

“Saoul fought all over the world. Don King kept Julio Cesar Chavez firmly away from Mamby as he believed Mamby would beat him.

“He was a true freak of nature. Saoul was still training late into his 60’s with the same slim physique he had when he was in his 20’s.”

A great man and a real fighter. Our thoughts are with Saoul Mamby’s family at this time. WBN would like to thank Steve for his contribution.