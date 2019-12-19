Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. weighs FIVE POUNDS over 168 for Danny Jacobs

WBN Staff

In no surprise, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. struggled to make weight for his upcoming clash with Daniel Jacobs. The collision will now take place at a catchweight of 173-pounds.

Jacobs – who moves up from middleweight to begin his quest of becoming a two-division champion – did his part as he weighed at 167.9-pounds.

However, in what didn’t come as a shock to most – Chavez did what he does best, by not playing to the rules. The Mexican tipped the scales at 172.7-pounds.

That’s nearly FIVE pounds over the original limit.

Their bout, which takes place in Arizona, Phoenix, will now be nearer to the light heavyweight limit after Matchroom Boxing confirmed an agreement by both parties on the issue.

Prior to the official #JacobsChavezJr weigh in, the parties agreed to change the weight limit to 173lbs. Both @DanielJacobsTKO and @jcchavezjr1 weighed inside the limit, and we have a fight. Ceremonial weigh in at 1pm MST

Jacobs had the option to negate on the Chavez fight and face substitute Gabe Rosado instead. The former world champion declined to carry on facing Chavez.

This comes days after the fight was given the green light by the Nevada court. It’s yet another disappointing moment in an underwhelming career of the second-generation Chavez.

All Chavez had to do in return was make weight – but that appears to have been too much of a task.

Well known for his weight struggles at 160, super middleweight doesn’t appear to be any easier for Chavez either.

The venue they prepare to trade blows at, was Chavez Sr’s final fight of an illustrious career in 2005.

Fittingly, perhaps this could be the last fight of a largely disappointing 16-year career for Chavez Jr.







Chavez Jr and Jacobs clash on a huge night of action in Phoenix as Julio Cesar Martinez takes on Cristofer Rosales for the vacant WBC World Flyweight title.

The Welterweight division is in focus on the card as Maurice Hooker starts his quest to become a two-weight World champion as he moves up to Welterweight and takes on Uriel Perez on his bow at 147lbs. Josh Kelly is one of the stand out talents in the Welterweight division, and he meets Winston Campos as he closes in on a clash with European champion David Avanesyan at the start of 2020. Olympic gold medal man Daniyar Yeleussinov is another Welterweight star on the card and he looks to impress in his ninth pro outing against Alan Sanchez.

Gabriel Rosado will have a keen eye on the main event as he fights for the 38th time as a pro against Humberto Ochoa while Brit star Liam Smith continues his charge to a second World title reign in a ten round clash with Roberto Garcia.

Three of Matchroom Boxing USA’s bright young things complete the stacked card in Nikita Ababiy, Reshat Mati and Raymond Ford.