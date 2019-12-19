EXCLUSIVE: ‘Biggest fight in all of boxing’ on the verge of being confirmed

Phil Jay

World Boxing News has been informed on several fronts that the most-anticipated heavyweight blockbuster of 2020 is about to be made official.

As trainer Jay Deas put it to WBN, it’s the ‘biggest fight in all of boxing’ and will see the number one and two in the top division go at it.

Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury – The Rematch – is on the cusp of being confirmed for February 22nd in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The MGM Grand Garden Arena is expected to be revealed as the venue, with Wilder and Fury both eager to trade blows following an epic match-up in December 2018.

Fury largely dominated the rounds but was pegged back by two knockdowns, one hellacious Alabama slammer in the twelfth round.

Somehow, Fury got up, and only he knows how.

Deas spoke to WBN to reiterate Wilder’s desire to put Fury down for the count this time in a bid to prove he’s the best 200 pounds plus fighter in the world.

“It’s a stand-alone blockbuster of a fight. Deontay can’t wait,” Deas exclusively told World Boxing News. “My understanding is the details are being worked out.

“Hopefully an announcement will come soon that this enormous fight between the two best and undefeated heavyweights in the world is on!”

After witnessing Anthony Joshua gain revenge against Andy Ruiz Jr. in Saudi Arabia, Deas eventually wants Wilder to face the Briton for all the marbles.

“As far as Deontay is concerned he’s always wanted to unify the division,” pointed out Deas. “Deontay wants one face, one name, one champion.

“But we know that name, face, and the champion will be Deontay. Hopefully, he will get that opportunity soon. But we first have the biggest fight in all of boxing to win. That’s Wilder-Fury 2.”

Giving his views on Joshua’s win, Wilder wasn’t impressed by what he saw in Diriyah.

“Joshua did what he had to do to get the win,” Wilder said. “He ran around the ring. He was on his bike all day.

“Basically, he had Klitschko in the camp and he was a lot like Klitschko. That jab-grab-hold method. That’s all he did.”







SPECIAL

An official confirmation could happen either before on bang on Christmas. Promoter Bob Arum has revealed the announcement will be something special.

One of Arum’s star-fighters, Terence Crawford, has already stated Wilder vs Fury 2 is firmly on.

After his latest victory, Crawford was asked about ‘sides of the street’ in reference to being signed to Top Rank and missing out on PBC stars. He answered: “Well, Deontay Wilder is about to fight Tyson Fury and you never hear about any ‘sides of the street.’

“It’s just something people say when it comes to Terence Crawford. You don’t hear ‘wrong side of the street’ with any other fighter but Terence Crawford.

“Why do all these other fights get made? But when it’s Terence Crawford, it’s about the ‘wrong side of the street?'”

We eagerly await further news.