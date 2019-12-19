Brit ex-world champ warns Anthony Joshua: Don’t go near Deontay Wilder!

WBN Staff

📸 Mark Robinson / Sky

On the back of slating the Anthony Joshua performance in defeating Andy Ruiz Jr. in Saudi Arabia, former world champion Glenn McCrory has fired a warning to his compatriot.

McCrory was largely unimpressed by AJ in regaining his world title from a massively overweight Ruiz Jr. in Diriyah. The Newcastle man now believes the four-belt holder must avoid Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury in order to keep them.

Joshua has been vocal, more so in calling out Fury since his triumph, although former IBF ruler McCrory has advised the 30 year-old to stay away from both.

Discussing Joshua’s chances against the best two regarded top division operators in the business right now, Wilder and Fury, McCrory told talkSPORT: “Are you going to do that (dancing to victory vs Ruiz) with Deontay Wilder?

“For me, Tyson Fury looks way better. And do not even go near Deontay Wilder because he’ll get knocked out.

“Fight fans will want it. Plus, Joshua doesn’t shirk a challenge so hopefully, he’ll take a fight like that. But that’s then we’ll find out if he’s back and whether he can claim greatness.

“It’s when he goes in with somebody like Wilder when we’ll find out his true measure. Where he will stand in heavyweight history,” he added.

Wilder has to face Fury twice before even contemplating an undisputed unification, whilst Joshua’s stablemate Dillian Whyte must be given his crack at the WBC crown by February 2021.

That leaves only the summer of 2021 for a potential bout between Joshua and the winner of the Wilder vs Fury saga.







IMPOSSIBLE

Before then, Joshua has two mandatory defenses. The IBF and WBO want them completed asap.

One is against Bulgarian brute Kubrat Pulev. The other is opposite Oleksandr Usyk. Those two will keep Joshua busy for the foreseeable future.

The WBA may then push for their stipulated challenger. That could be around the time Whyte gets his long-awaited WBC opportunity.

So it firmly makes sense for all sides to begin talking about when the fight can realistically be made. Not continually blowing hot air to fans.

The hardcore boxing community is aware of the situation. On the flip side, the wider fraternity still hopes Joshua fights either in the next twelve months.

At this point in time that’s simply impossible, but who knows what can go down in a year and a half. Here’s hoping…