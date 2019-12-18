Team Fury member warns AJ: ‘If you spar Tyson you’ll never box again!’

WBN Staff

Anthony Joshua was been warned by a prominent friend and member of the Tyson Fury team about the possibility of sparring the former heavyweight champion.

Isaac Lowe, who is like a little brother to Fury, told Joshua to, ‘have a day off’ after the Londoner put forward an offer to be part of the Las Vegas camp.

Obviously not impressed with the intentions of the unified ruler, Lowe reacted to Joshua’s comments made to Sky Sports News this week.

Joshua had said: “I think honestly he might beat Wilder next time. I think Fury would fight me quicker than Wilder would.

“So, if that’s the case, I want him to win. Imagine that fight on British soil. “If Tyson needs me, I’ll go out and spar with him (in Las Vegas) to get him ready for Wilder.”

Despite Fury responding positively by stating: “I would love to have you in camp, work out for this fight and give Deontay Wilder a proper beating.

“I hope you mean it. I’d love to have you in training camp with me. When I do beat Wilder I will fight you AJ – no problem,” Lowe aired his views soon after.

“(Anthony) Joshua wants to spar Tyson?” – he laughed. “Have a day off kid!

“If you ever get in the ring with him you (will) never put a pair of boxing gloves on again,” added Lowe.

Eddie Chambers, a former cruiserweight and heavyweight contender who has spent many camps with Team Fury, cannot wait to get his invitation if that sparring ever goes down.

The American said: “So when @Tyson_Fury spars @anthonyfjoshua please Invite me!”









FRIENDS

Fans are excited about the prospect of the pair spending time together, with one even hoping they can eventually be pals.

“I like that Joshua has offered to spar fury in training. It would be good to see the two become good friends and fly the flag for the UK.

“Eventually, (they) fight for undisputed if Fury beats Wilder. A mega-fight at Wembley – that would be awesome,” said the Tweeter.

Despite the exchange, it remains highly unlikely to go down. There just seems too much past animosity, coupled with the fact that the two could eventually meet in the near future.

Eighteen months down the line may be too soon to be sparring someone at the very top of the sport. Fury has to concentrate on his upcoming double with Wilder instead.