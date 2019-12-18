Mario Barrios continues to receive accolades from hometown

RINGSIDE

📷Team Barrios

WBA super lightweight champion, Mario “El Azteca” Barrios (25-0, 16 KOs), continues to receive accolades from his hometown of San Antonio, Texas.

On September 28, 2019, Barrios defeated Batyr Akhmedov, winning the vacant WBA World Title, becoming the first world champion from San Antonio in the last 25 years.

Today, Barrios was honored with a special recognition at the Commissioners Court. Commissioner Justin Rodriguez from Bexar County, Precinct 2, who sponsored the ceremony, was joined by his colleagues on Commissioners Court in San Antonio and presented Barrios with a proclamation.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by the Commissioners Court here in my hometown of San Antonio,” said Barrios. “It’s been a nice ride since winning my world title. I’ve been meeting some very influential people, and these are individuals that are making a difference in San Antonio. Today was incredible and I want to thank everyone for all their support.”

Barrios has been active in his community since becoming a world champion. In October, Barrios joined Shoe Palace and gave way shoes to thirty families at the Boys and Girls Club.

“I think being a positive role model is important, so I’m going to join forces with everyone, to help make San Antonio a better place for our youth,” Barrios continued. “Building a strong community is what’s important at the end of the day, and I’ll be here to help out. Soon, I’ll be having a big fight in San Antonio, and I’m going to make sure tickets are priced reasonable so everyone can come out and enjoy the fights. It would be nice to see the support from the fans, that’s what gets me excited. I cant wait to fight in San Antonio.”