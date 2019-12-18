‘Ashamed’ Josh Taylor apologises for racial abuse, denies using cocaine

WBN Staff

📸 Mark Robinson

Lightweight star Josh Taylor has commented after pleading guilty to racial abuse at Edinburgh Sherrif Court on Wednesday.

Taylor was fined £350 after being found guilty of the incident which took place on Sunday. The Scot was acquitted of a further charge relating to cocaine possession.

After taking a huge knock to his reputation, Taylor released the following statement:

“Whilst out celebrating with friends on Saturday in Edinburgh I made some stupid comments and poor decisions resulting in legal charges,” said Taylor.

“I hold my hands up for making remarks which caused offence and I was rightfully found guilty of (that offense). I’m ashamed about the whole incident.

“The other charge (possession of cocaine), I have been rightfully found not guilty of. I’m regularly tested by all the relevant authorities and could be at any time regardless of when I’m fighting.

APOLOGY

Continuing with an apology, the 28 year-old added: “I wholeheartedly apologise for my stupid actions.

“It has been a rollercoaster of a year for me. Becoming unified world champion. On this occasion, I’ve taken it too far.

“I can only apologise, not only to those whom I offended, but to my family and friends for the upset I’ve caused.

“There’s no excuse for the comments and the disturbance. I’m going to take some time off over Christmas to reflect on my actions and ensure it never happens again.

“I want to thank my family, friends and fans for their continued support over the years.

“I can assure them I will endeavor to live up to their expectations and make them proud once more.”

‘The Tartan Tornado’ was immediately removed from the voting for WBN Fighter of the Year due to the nature of the police charges.

Racism is a plague in society, and sport in particular of late, so there needs to be a zero-tolerance policy.

