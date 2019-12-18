Full undercard revealed for Tony Harrison vs Jermell Charlo

RINGSIDE

A jam-packed lineup of undercard attractions will give fans excitement from beginning to end on Saturday, December 21 as part of the Premier Boxing Champions event headlined by the highly anticipated rematch between WBC Super Welterweight Champion Tony Harrison and former champion Jermell Charlo all from Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

The Harrison vs. Charlo rematch serves as the main event of FOX PBC Fight night beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Preceding the fights on FOX, FS1 PBC Fight Night will feature a tripleheader of action beginning at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m.

PT and headlined by top middleweight contender Hugo Centeno Jr. battling Juan Macías Montiel.

Non-televised undercard attractions will feature Andre Dirrell in a 10-round super middleweight bout against the Dominican Republic’s Juan Ubaldo Cabrera and2016 Lithuanian Olympian Eimantas Stanionis in a welterweight fight against the Dominican Republic’s Julio César Sanchez.

The action will also see Detroit prospect Anthony Flagg (4-0, 3 KOs) battling Tyler, Texas-native Jamarcus Warren (2-1-1, 1 KO) in a six-round super middleweight affair, Dallas heavyweight Adrian Taylor (10-1, 4 KOs) in a six-round fight against Tijuana, Mexico’s German Pérez (11-6-3, 3 KOs) and Russian prospect Petr Khamukov (4-0, 1 KO) taking on Massachusetts native Maceo Crowder (2-3, 1 KO) in a six-round middleweight bout. Bantamweight José Balderas (8-0, 2 KOs), the brother of Karlos Balderas, will battle in a six round match.

Rounding out the lineup is undefeated super lightweight prospect Justin Cardona in a four-round fight against Liberia’s Archie Weah, Glendale, California’s Yovani Rodarte battling Mexico’s Eduardo Reyes in a six-round lightweight affair and unbeaten Oak Hills, California native Jerry Pérez in a six-round featherweight affair against New Jersey’s Tyrone Luckey.

An accomplished veteran contender in the 168-pound division, Dirrell (33-2-1, 24 KOs) returns to the ring for the first time since March 2018, when he lost his interim super middleweight title in a slugfest against Jose Uzcategui.

The Flint, Michigan native and brother of two-time champion Anthony, Dirrell won a bronze medal at the 2004 Olympics and lost narrow decisions in world title fights against Carl Froch and James DeGale. He will be opposed by Cabrera (24-2, 16 KOs), who fights out of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic and was unbeaten in his first 24 pro fights.



A native of Lithuania who now live and trains in the U.S., Stanionis (9-0, 6 KOs) is one of the most promising fighters to come out of the 2016 Olympic games.

The 25-year-old has picked up two victories so far this year and will look to close out the year against the 26-year-old Sanchez(11-2, 6 KOs), who was born in the Dominican Republic but now fights out of New York.