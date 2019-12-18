‘Anthony Joshua couldn’t KO a fat pig, Kubrat Pulev beats him’ – Bob Arum

WBN Staff

Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum has questioned why Anthony Joshua didn’t go for an emphatic finish against an overweight Andy Ruiz Jr.

‘AJ’ regained the WBA, WBO and IBF titles with a unanimous decision win over the Mexican on December 7 in Saudi Arabia.

While some were impressed with the composure of Joshua, others were left disappointed with the outcome due to the out-of-shape nature of his opponent.

Ruiz entered the bout at 283lbs. It made him the second-heaviest fighter in HISTORY to defend a world title after Buster Douglas.

Arum, who used to promote Ruiz under the Top Rank banner, gave a brutal and honest verdict on the outcome.

“It was a real middle finger to all fight fans the way he (Ruiz) prepared for that fight. The way he came into that fight,” Arum told Elie Seckbach of ES News.

“Fighters have responsibilities, not only to themselves but to the public. Ruiz abdicated those responsibilities by coming in looking like a fat pig. He expected that he could nevertheless be able to defend his titles, it wasn’t right.

“Any decent heavyweight would’ve beaten Andy Ruiz that night. You know it and I know it. Joshua did what he had to do but no accolades on him.

“All of the other heavyweights seeing the shape that Ruiz was in would’ve gone for a knockout and knocked him out.”

PULEV

Once again, there are now calls for Joshua to fight the winner of the rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury in a unification.

However, Joshua is expected to serve possibly TWO mandatories. Kubrat Pulev and Oleksandr Usyk are awaiting their opportunities via the IBF and WBO, respectively.







The former is set to fight Joshua and Arum is backing his man to deliver the goods.

“I have a fighter I think is going to beat Joshua because of his style; he’s the next up for Joshua, he’s the IBF Mandatory – Kubrat Pulev the Bulgarian.

“So let’s see if Joshua is even around when Wilder and Fury finish their battles. So that would come first and then he’d have to fight Usyk,” he added.