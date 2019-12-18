EXCLUSIVE: Anthony Joshua coach Angel Fernandez talks Ben Davison

Phil Jay

📸 Mikey Williams

Anthony Joshua has a newly-appointed dream team of coaches after adding Angel Fernandez and Joby Clayton to his team for the Andy Ruiz Jr. rematch.

The Briton scored a solid redemption victory over Ruiz in Saudi Arabia to regain his world titles and become a two-time ruler.

Following the win, Fernandez has received massive praise for his role. Fernandez has been lauded for the gameplan which Joshua executed so perfectly.

Joshua is now hoping to be part of Tyson Fury’s camp for the Deontay Wilder rematch.

Fury recently split with Ben Davison, a man Fernandez has a lot of respect for.

Asked about any similarities between the pair, Fernandez revealed how highly he rated the Londoner.

“There is kind of similarities, but he’s was the main man for Fury and I’m not the main man for Joshua. I’m just like an added coach,” he exclusively explained to World Boxing News.

“Joshua did quite well because to me to be the main man and make those big changes would’ve been too much. I think keeping Rob, who has been with Joshua for 10 years, it was the best option.

“Because I’m a coach myself, I wouldn’t really like to be with someone for ten years and after just one loss (they make a change). I wouldn’t like that.

“Joshua keeping Rob proved a lot of people wrong in the second fight. For me it was a great opportunity, I’m grateful to Rob. I’m grateful to Anthony and the whole entire team for allowing me to be part of the team.







DAVISON

“I would also like to give a big shout out to Ben Davison because he was one of the people to message me after the fight and congratulate me.

“I truly rate that a lot, especially with a healthy rivalry between Joshua and Fury so hats off to him. So I look forward to the future.”

Linking up with SugarHill Steward in Las Vegas next month, Fury approved Joshua’s request to spar him in ‘Sin City’.

Whether that actually happens is another thing entirely, but at least the two Brits are interacting amicably, instead of firing barbs down each other’s throats.

Phil Jay is Editor of World Boxing News and an Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay (article transcribed by Assistant Editor).