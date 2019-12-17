The 74-0 undefeated SUPER-FIGHT boxing fans need to see in 2020

WBN Staff

After looking back on a 2019 when only four of the seventeen fights WBN wanted to happen actually made it over the line, there was one boxing match that stood out.

Featuring on the ‘Seventeen Fights‘ list for the past two years, a minimumweight unification caught the eye.

That said battle is WBC title holder Wanheng Menayothin (Chayaphon Moonsri), who currently holds the longest undefeated record in the sport at 54-0 bettering Floyd Mayweather’s 50-0 mark, facing off against 20-0 WBA ruler Knockout CP Freshmart (Thammanoon Niyomtrong).

Both are from Thailand. They have held their world strap since 2014 and 2016 respectively.

It’s been a long time coming. Menayothin vs Freshmart really needs to happen soon before either moves up in weight.

Thai fans would firmly get behind this clash and WBN will feature it again on the ‘Seventeen Fights’ list for 2020.

Let’s keep our fingers firmly crossed.

MCHUNU

Meanwhile, on December 21 at the Ivan Yarygin Sports Palace in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, the Russian Denis Lebedev, a vintage cruiserweight, will fight the tough South African veteran Thabiso Mchunu, for the World Boxing Council’s Silver cruiserweight belt.

Lebedev (32-2, 23 KO), who announced his retirement in July, now decides he`s still got a lot to give, even at 40.

Mchunu (21-5, 13 KO), ranked 8 by the WBC, has already fought Ilunga Makabu, Oleksandr Usyk and Olanrewaju Durodola.

The winner will be in line to fight Makabu or Krzysztof Głowacki, who contest the vacant full title.







TERAJI

Finally, the World Boxing Council’s light flyweight champion, Kenshiro Teraji, will defend his crown against tough Filipino fighter Randy Petalcorin, ranked 12 by the WBC.

The fight will be in Yokohama, Japan, on December 23. It would have been against Felix Alvarado, who had to withdraw from due to the lingering effects of bronchitis.

Petalcorin (31-3-1, 23 ko) has 5 consecutive victories. He has proven to be a warrior of quality and mettle.

This will be the first fight of his professional career fighting with his full name, Kenshiro Teraji instead of “Ken Shiro.”