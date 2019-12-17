SEVENTEEN FIGHTS for 2019: Did they happen?

WBN Staff

After six from seventeen came to fruition last year, it’s time to see how many of WBN’s ‘Seventeen Fights’ made it over the line in 2019.

Every January, World Boxing News releases a wishlist of one fight per division which should happen for the good of the sport.

Below is a rundown of whether they did actually end up trading blows.

MINIMUMWEIGHT

Wanheng Menayothin vs Knockout CP Freshmart ❌

This 105 pounds super-fight has been on the list for two successive years. Sadly, the Thai pair continued to avoid each other despite a combined record of 74-0.

LIGHT-FLYWEIGHT

Ken Shiro vs Hiroto Kyoguchi ❌

Another undefeated unification in the lower weights remains off the table. Hopefully, the next twelve months will see the Japanese stars lock horns.

FLYWEIGHT

Kosei Tanaka vs Moruti Mthalane ❌

Tanaka, who became a three-weight world champion in just twelve fights, has fought twice already this year. He’s lined up to fight again on New Year’s Even but not against Mthalane.

SUPER-FLYWEIGHT

Roman Gonzalez vs Kal Yafai ❌

Rumors the fight would happen have been swirling since 2018, although Gonzalez continues to struggle since losing to Srisaket Sor Rungvisai. Yafai, on the other hand, is yet to nail down an opponent of note.

BANTAMWEIGHT

Naoya Inoue vs Nonito Donaire ✅

The predicted World Boxing Super Series final was a Fight of the Year contender, and as previously stated, a fascinating match-up. Inoue won a decision.

SUPER-BANTAMWEIGHT

Rey Vargas vs Emmanuel Navarrete ❌

The all-Mexican WBC and WBO collision seems no closer to happening anytime soon.

FEATHERWEIGHT

Josh Warrington vs Carl Frampton II ❌

A Fight of the Year contender for 2018, Frampton has concentrated on his career in the USA. In contrast, Warrington almost – and maybe should have, lost his title to Kid Galahad.

SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT

Miguel Berchelt vs Fernando Vargas ✅

The war of two Mexican warriors happened on May 11 and saw Berchelt win in six rounds.

LIGHTWEIGHT

Vasyl Lomachenko vs Gervonta Davis ❌

Kept apart in order to continually build the fight, Top Rank and PBC are expected to work together more in 2020. Fingers crossed it happens.

SUPER-LIGHTWEIGHT

Regis Prograis vs Josh Taylor ✅

Another barnstorming WBSS Final, Taylor edged Prograis in a wafer-thin decision last September.







WELTERWEIGHT

Terence Crawford vs Amir Khan ✅

Crawford defeated Khan in a tame fight at Madison Square Garden in April.

SUPER-WELTERWEIGHT

Jarrett Hurd vs Kell Brook ❌

Hurd lost his titles to Julian Williams. Brook looks no closer to ever stepping in the ring again, as WBN predicted over the summer.

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Danny Jacobs vs Jermall Charlo ❌

Jacobs moved up to 168 after losing to Canelo. Charlo is now the WBC title holder.

SUPER-MIDDLEWEIGHT

Canelo vs Gennady Golovkin III ❌

Never on the cards in 2019 due to Canelo’s insistence, there’s a real hope the fight can take place on May 2, 2020 in Las Vegas.

LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT

Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs Badou Jack ❌

Gvozdyk lost his belts to Artur Beterbiev. The latter is now the kingpin of the division.

CRUISERWEIGHT

Mairis Briedis vs Andrew Tabiti ❌

Briedis was involved in a shocking encounter in Riga and awaits his WBSS Final chance. Tabiti lost out in the semi-finals.

HEAVYWEIGHT

Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury II ❌

Call off when slated for May 18, 2019, Wilder vs Fury II will happen on February 22, 2020.

SCORE 4/17.