Maurice Hooker handed new opponent for Dec 20 comeback

RINGSIDE

📸 Ed Mulholland

Today, Roc Nation Sports announced that Maurice “Mighty Mo” Hooker will take on new opponent, Uriel “Bombardero” Perez (19-4, 17 KOs), in his December 20th matchup in Phoenix, Ariz.

Maurice’s previously announced opponent, Pedro “Roca” Campa (31-1, 21 KOs), withdrew from the fight due to an eye injury acquired while sparring.

Despite the change in opponent, Hooker remains ready and excited to take on his challenger in his highly anticipated return to the ring. The Hooker vs. Perez bout will serve as one of the main undercard fights with Danny Jacobs and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. headlining.

The match is presented by Matchroom Boxing in association with Roc Nation Sports and will be broadcast live on DAZN in the U.S. This will be Hooker’s first fight since losing a nail-biting fight against Jose Ramirez in a unification bout on July 27.

“I’m excited to get back in the ring on December 20th,” said Hooker. “I know I’m still one of the top guys in my division and I’m ready to do whatever it takes to be a world champion again.”

“Uriel Perez is a tough cookie who can punch,” said Roc Nation Sports boxing promoter Dino Duva. “He’s very dangerous as the new opponent, and Mo must be ready for him. I can’t wait. I’m looking forward to Mighty Mo thrilling the world again.”