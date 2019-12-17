Conlan, Frampton defend Arum after apology for ‘ill-informed’ comments

Ringside

Top Rank boss Bob Arum offered an apology on Monday following complaints about comments made regarding Mick Conlan’s potential next fight.

Arum was filmed at the Terence Crawford event on Saturday night discussing the use of IRA songs for Conlan’s ringwalk.

After previous offence taken and a new storm over the remarks, Arum has moved to release a joint statement with Conlan, his brother Jamie and MTK Global. Carl Frampton also gave his views.

It reads:

MTK Global and Bob Arum will continue to work with parties from all backgrounds in Belfast, across Ireland and all over the world through a busy 2020.

In the wake of an interview given by Arum on Saturday night, MTK Global received countless requests for comment from employees and fighters. MTK has collected statements from relevant sources in addition to our own.

Arum said: “I wish to apologise for any offence caused by my comments in an interview I gave on Saturday night.

“I was making a joke. But what I said was spur-of-the-moment. It was ill-informed and ill-advised. I have no excuses but as anyone who knows me will tell you, there was nothing malicious whatsoever intended.

“I’m proud to represent great fighters such as Michael Conlan and Carl Frampton. I look forward to promoting more shows with our colleagues at MTK Global in the proud city of Belfast. Boxing is a sport of hope that brings people together. And together, we will strive to facilitate that wherever and whenever possible.”

MTK Global’s message on the matter is simple: We are proud to be playing a role in further establishing boxing as a vehicle for breaking down barriers and divisions. We hope to continue our work with people from all-denominations, religions and ethnicities in building a positive future.

In the past 18 months, MTK Global has staged colossal fight nights at Windsor Park for Carl Frampton vs. Luke Jackson and at Féile an Phobail for Michael Conlan’s homecoming – both also broadcast on BT Sport in the UK in association with Frank Warren – and remains committed to pushing boxing as a sport that unites communities. A visit to any of 2019’s #MTKFightNight events at Ulster Hall has seen fans of fighters from both sides of the community in Northern Ireland packing the venue and enjoying the action side by side.

Another bumper year is in prospect for the famous fight city. Belfast is set to stage further events at Windsor Park and Féile an Phobail as it prepares to kick off with the #MTKFightNight at Ulster Hall on February 1 – live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and on iFL TV worldwide.

As symbols of hope for a positive future, both two-weight world champion Frampton, world-ranked Conlan and MTK Global Professional Development Coordinator Jamie Conlan are all championing the cause.

Frampton said: “While Bob’s comments were offensive, I feel they were made out of a lack of knowledge regarding the complexities of our country. I do not believe they were malicious in nature.

“Boxing has always been a sport that has helped unite our people. Divisive statements should be kept away from it.”







CONLAN

Michael Conlan said: “I can understand how Bob’s comments have caused offence. However, I don’t think there was any malice behind what he said.

“While I don’t believe he meant to cause any harm, I welcome his apology. Boxing is a sport that unites and welcomes all walks of life on an even playing field and I’m looking forward to seeing Top Rank and MTK Global doing that this year in Belfast with two major shows planned for the summer.”

Jamie Conlan said: “What Bob said was unfortunate and I understand the hurt and the anger in reaction to it. What I can say is that having spent lots of time with Bob, I can assure people it was not his intention to hurt or anger anyone.

“While anyone associated with Belfast or knowing its history would want to distance themselves from such comments, we know they were out of character and Bob’s swift apology is a welcome one.”