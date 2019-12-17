Canelo elevated to WBO ‘Super’ Champion, similar to WBC Franchise

WBN Staff

Canelo Alvarez has decided to vacate the WBO light heavyweight title he won from Sergey Kovalev with a late stoppage on November 2.

Confirming his decision, Golden Boy Promotions released a statement outlining what happens next.

The Mexican has agreed a similar deal with the WBO to the one he thrashed out with the WBC when becoming ‘Franchise‘ title holder. Canelo is now WBO ‘Super’ Champion.

It basically means Canelo can challenge any WBO belt holder at any time, regardless of the weight category.

Fully explaining the situation, GBP said: In order to comply with the World Boxing Organization’s (“WBO”) prohibition against its champions holding titles from other sanctioning organizations in multiple weight classes, four-division world champion Canelo Alvarez (53-1-2, 36 KOs) and the WBO have reached an agreement for Canelo to vacate the WBO’s Light Heavyweight World Title.

“Canelo won the WBO title by defeating Sergey Kovalev via 11th-round knockout on Nov. 2, 2019. Canelo will maintain his status and privileges as a WBO Super Champion. They include the privilege to be designated mandatory challenger to the WBO titleholder in any division.

Canelo said, “I know that my accomplishments in the ring have brought pride to my fans and my country. I have long enjoyed my relationship with the WBO. And I appreciate all they do to preserve and enhance the sport of boxing.

“This agreement allows the WBO to have its light heavyweight title contested regularly. It allows me to pursue bouts against the best opponents, regardless of weight class.”

Francisco “Paco” Valcarcel ,president of the WBO, said, “Canelo has already accomplished much in boxing. He is still a young man. When his career is done, he will be regarded as one of the greatest boxers to ever step into the ring. One of Mexico’s best fighters ever.

“We look forward to his future fights against rivals at the top of the middleweight, super middleweight and light heavyweight. Plus other divisions.”







“We completely support the decision made by Canelo Alvarez and the WBO,” said Oscar De La Hoya,Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy.

“Canelo made history by stopping Sergey Kovalev in impressive fashion to become a four-division world champion. Not only did he show that he is a real threat at 175 pounds, but he also demonstrated that he is fully capable of moving across several divisions. He will look for the most exciting fights for the fans.

“At the same time, we look forward to continue promoting our other WBO champions such as Patrick Teixeira and Franchon Crews-Dezurn.”

Furthermore, Canelo’s next fight will be May 2 in Las Vegas.