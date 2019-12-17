Fight Schedule: Major Boxing Events – Christmas 2019 (Dec 18th to 31st)

WBN Staff

The Christmas period is busier than usual for boxing fans with events in the United States and the United Kingdom adding to customary shows over the holidays in Japan.

World title fights take place on New Year’s Eve, as is the case each year, whilst further titles are on the line either side of the festivities.

Below is the full schedule of major shows this Holiday Season:

DEC 18

Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre, Australia

10 – middleweight

Jeff Horn vs Michael Zerafa

DEC 19

York Hall, London, UK

12 – vacant British cruiserweight title

Richard Riakporhe vs Jack Massey

DEC 20

Talking Stick Resort Arena, Arizona, USA

12 – vacant WBC flyweight title

Julio Cesar Martinez vs Cristofer Rosales

12 – super middleweight

Daniel Jacobs vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr

10 – welterweight

Maurice Hooker vs Uriel Perez

10 – middleweight

Liam Smith vs Roberto Garcia

10 – super middleweight

Gabriel Rosado vs Humberto Ochoa

10 – welterweight

Daniyar Yeleussinov vs Alan Sanchez

10 – welterweight

Josh Kelly vs Winston Campos

DEC 21

Toyota Arena, California, USA

WBC Super Welterweight Title

Tony Harrison vs Jermell Charlo

10 – featherweight

Jhack Tepora vs Oscar Escandon

10 – middleweight

Hugo Centeno Jr vs Juan Macias Montiel

10 – heavyweight

Efe Ajagba vs Iago Kiladze

10 – super middle

Andre Dirrell vs Juan Ubaldo Cabrera

Ivan Yarygin Sports Palace, Russia

12 – cruiserweight

Denis Lebedev vs Thabiso Mchunu

10 – cruiserweight

Dmitry Kudryashov vs Vaclav Pejsar

Copper Box Arena, London, UK

12 – heavyweight

Daniel Dubois vs Kyotaro Fujimoto

12 – middleweight

Liam Williams vs Alantez Fox

12 – vacant British super flyweight title

Sunny Edwards vs Marcel Braithwaite

4 – light heavyweight

Tommy Fury vs TBA

Hamburg, Germany

12 – super middleweight

Juergen Braehmer vs Juergen Doberstein

Entertainment Centre, Australia

10 – super featherweight

Billy Dib vs Van Thao Tran

DEC 23

Arena, Yokohama, Japan

WBC light flyweight title

Kenshiro Teraji vs Randy Petalcorin

IBF flyweight title

Moruti Mthalane vs Akira Yaegashi

12 – middleweight

Ryota Murata vs Steven Butler

8 – bantamweight

Roman Gonzalez vs Diomel Diocos

DEC 28

State Farm Arena, Georgia, USA

12 – light heavyweight

Jean Pascal vs Badou Jack

12 – lightweight

Gervonta Davis vs Yuriorkis Gamboa

12 – super bantamweight

Angelo Leo vs Cesar Juarez

10 – super middleweight

Jose Uzcategui vs Lionell Thompson

Palais des Sports, Marseille, France

12 – cruiserweight

Arsen Goulamirian vs Constantin Bejenaru









DEC 31

Ota-City General Gymnasium, Tokyo, Japan

WBO Flyweight Title

Kosei Tanaka vs Wulan Tuolehazi

WBO Super flyweight title

Kazuto Ioka vs Jeyvier Cintron

12 – super bantamweight

Yusaku Kuga vs Jhunriel Ramonal