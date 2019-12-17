Fight Schedule: Major Boxing Events – Christmas 2019 (Dec 18th to 31st)

WBN Staff 17/12/2019
The Christmas period is busier than usual for boxing fans with events in the United States and the United Kingdom adding to customary shows over the holidays in Japan.
World title fights take place on New Year’s Eve, as is the case each year, whilst further titles are on the line either side of the festivities.
Below is the full schedule of major shows this Holiday Season:
DEC 18
Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre, Australia
10 – middleweight
Jeff Horn vs Michael Zerafa
DEC 19
York Hall, London, UK
12 – vacant British cruiserweight title
Richard Riakporhe vs Jack Massey
DEC 20
Talking Stick Resort Arena, Arizona, USA
12 – vacant WBC flyweight title
Julio Cesar Martinez vs Cristofer Rosales
12 – super middleweight
Daniel Jacobs vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr
10 – welterweight
Maurice Hooker vs Uriel Perez
10 – middleweight
Liam Smith vs Roberto Garcia
10 – super middleweight
Gabriel Rosado vs Humberto Ochoa
10 – welterweight
Daniyar Yeleussinov vs Alan Sanchez
10 – welterweight
Josh Kelly vs Winston Campos
DEC 21
Toyota Arena, California, USA
WBC Super Welterweight Title
Tony Harrison vs Jermell Charlo
10 – featherweight
Jhack Tepora vs Oscar Escandon
10 – middleweight
Hugo Centeno Jr vs Juan Macias Montiel
10 – heavyweight
Efe Ajagba vs Iago Kiladze
10 – super middle
Andre Dirrell vs Juan Ubaldo Cabrera
Ivan Yarygin Sports Palace, Russia
12 – cruiserweight
Denis Lebedev vs Thabiso Mchunu
10 – cruiserweight
Dmitry Kudryashov vs Vaclav Pejsar
Copper Box Arena, London, UK
12 – heavyweight
Daniel Dubois vs Kyotaro Fujimoto
12 – middleweight
Liam Williams vs Alantez Fox
12 – vacant British super flyweight title
Sunny Edwards vs Marcel Braithwaite
4 – light heavyweight
Tommy Fury vs TBA
Hamburg, Germany
12 – super middleweight
Juergen Braehmer vs Juergen Doberstein
Entertainment Centre, Australia
10 – super featherweight
Billy Dib vs Van Thao Tran
DEC 23
Arena, Yokohama, Japan
WBC light flyweight title
Kenshiro Teraji vs Randy Petalcorin
IBF flyweight title
Moruti Mthalane vs Akira Yaegashi
12 – middleweight
Ryota Murata vs Steven Butler
8 – bantamweight
Roman Gonzalez vs Diomel Diocos
DEC 28
State Farm Arena, Georgia, USA
12 – light heavyweight
Jean Pascal vs Badou Jack
12 – lightweight
Gervonta Davis vs Yuriorkis Gamboa
12 – super bantamweight
Angelo Leo vs Cesar Juarez
10 – super middleweight
Jose Uzcategui vs Lionell Thompson
Palais des Sports, Marseille, France
12 – cruiserweight
Arsen Goulamirian vs Constantin Bejenaru
DEC 31
Ota-City General Gymnasium, Tokyo, Japan
WBO Flyweight Title
Kosei Tanaka vs Wulan Tuolehazi
WBO Super flyweight title
Kazuto Ioka vs Jeyvier Cintron
12 – super bantamweight
Yusaku Kuga vs Jhunriel Ramonal