‘King to Burger King’ Andy Ruiz Jr BRUTALIZED for ‘stuffing himself stupid’

It’s been a tough ten days for Andy Ruiz Jr. since Mexico’s first heavyweight champion became Mexico’s former heavyweight champion.

Ruiz Jr. weighed in 20 stone for a world title fight with Anthony Joshua on December 7 which ultimately gave the 30 year-old no chance to win.

Joshua out-maneuvered Ruiz all night long in Saudi Arabia, and when in danger, held on for dear life in a bid to rack up the points.

There was no repeat of the heroics witnessed in New York just six months prior and Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has now seen his main UK rival give the attempt both barrels.

Hall of Famer Frank Warren was far from happy with what he witnessed from the ‘Clash on the Dunes’ last week.

“Andy Ruiz Jr. brought disgrace to himself and the sport by simply failing to prepare to any sort of required level,” Warren pointed out in his latest column. “Just because you are a heavyweight it shouldn’t mean you don’t have an obligation to display a certain degree of athletic intention.

“Yes, he was heavy last time around and usually wobbles a bit around the middle, but this was ridiculous. When eyebrows were being raised at the weigh-in he literally was the elephant in the room. Joshua must have wondered which chin he was supposed to aim for.

“And spare a thought for those punters who might have had a punt on the champion, who had every right to believe he had put the graft in having had the benefit of a full camp. Professional athletes have a responsibility to ensure a level playing field on behalf of those who pay for the privilege of watching.

“It is all very well having fast hands, but this is pretty redundant if your legs won’t shift you quickly enough into range. Carrying all that weight around with you will never be an advantage.

“It is a bit late after the event to come out and say you partied too much and regret carrying so much weight. If he turned up like that for a non-title fight were the paymasters were not so invested in a positive outcome for their man, the promoters and TV executives would be rightly hacked off over a fighter coming in so obviously out of condition.







LEGS

“What we ended up with was a fella who basically scoffed himself out being world champion and a spectacle that suffered as a result. The fault for this lies firmly with Ruiz, who didn’t have any legs to close down a Joshua on the retreat.

“The bottom line from what we saw over in Saudi is that Ruiz was a disgrace to the belts he was defending. He did a Buster Douglas and ate himself out of contention.

“I saw in an interview before the fight with Ruiz saying he had achieved his dream. Well, if his dream was to win the titles then stuff himself stupid and lose them at the first time of asking, then his dream has become a reality.

“King of the heavyweight division to Burger King in the space of six months,” he concluded.

