Tommy Fury follows Tyson with trainer SPLIT…this time it’s Ricky Hatton

Love Island star and brother of Tyson, Tommy Fury has split with trainer Ricky Hatton after a short spell together, World Boxing News can reveal.

The pair linked up earlier this year before as Fury moved to 2-0 with promoter Frank Warren. Fury then joined ITV2’s summer-long reality show.

Since becoming a huge UK star alongside new girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague, Fury has seen his appeal skyrocket.

Hatton is now no longer part of the team, but WBN understands the pair have parted on amicable terms. The last time Tommy was seen in Hatton’s gym was November 19.

The 22 year-old follows elder sibling Tyson in severing ties with a recent coach. Tyson and Ben Davison went their separate ways over the weekend.

Fury is hoping to attract a new audience into boxing after his topping up his tan on the popular Caroline Flack-fronted programme.

The Briton returns to the ring for the first time since March on December 21 in London.

‘TNT’ aims to capitalize on his fame outside of the sport to bring new fans to the Copper Box event topped by Daniel Dubois.

“I am here to do the best I can. I want to bring a new audience to boxing as a lot of those there on December 21 will not have been to a boxing show before.

“Molly loves me boxing and watches it on YouTube. She is throwing combinations in the mirror every day. I have the right people around me and I just have to do the work in the gym.”

Tyson is expected to be one of the faces on ringside when Tommy hits the squared circle for the third time.

The ‘Gypsy King’ is the man of the moment at the minute having recently recorded a song with pop superstar Robbie Williams and releasing a top-selling autobiography ‘Behind the Mask’.







TYSON

Fury has also become a smash-hit on WWE, something Tommy would consider if Vince McMahon got in touch.

“To have the best heavyweight in the world sitting ringside makes you want to dig deep. Tyson is a worldwide superstar doing boxing, MMA and wrestling.

“Why not? Nothing is guaranteed in life. I would wrestle in a heartbeat and I have wanted to do that all along.

“I take every day as it comes, but I wouldn’t be in boxing if I couldn’t reach the top. If I didn’t believe I could be a world champion I wouldn’t do it. One day I will be holding all the belts.”

One man who won’t be there is Hatton, who will continue with the rest of his stable in Hyde.

It remains to be seen whether Tommy will now join Tyson in his new setup with cousin Andy Lee and Javan ‘Sugar’ Hill.