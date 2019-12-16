Lewis Crocker vs John Thain added to Ulster Hall show on Feb 1

RINGSIDE

Unbeaten Lewis Crocker will face former British title challenger John Thain on the huge #MTKFightNight at the Ulster Hall in Belfast on February 1.

It was already shaping up to be a massive event live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and worldwide on IFL TV, with Crocker vs. Thain the latest big fight to be added.

Crocker (10-0, 6 KOs) has looked superb in his career so far, but is now set for his toughest test when he takes on Thain (17-4, 1 KO), and the duo are excited for the showdown.

Crocker said: “I’m very excited for the fight and I’m buzzing for it. I like being kept active so I’m looking forward to getting back out soon.

“He’s a very experienced and top boxer and has fought for British and other significant titles so I’m expecting the toughest test of my career thus far.

“I love the Ulster Hall and the atmosphere is second to none, so I expect no different in February as the card is stacked!”

Thain added: “This is a great opportunity and it’s been a long time coming. Things can happen beyond your control for whatever reason. I didn’t intend to leave it this long but I’m looking forward now, not back, which hasn’t been easy through all the ups and downs!

“I wanted a fight that could excite me and be of interest to the boxing public. I want to be in great fights. I never expect an easy fight, so I’ll come prepared for whatever occurs.”

Joining Crocker vs. Thain on the bill is the WBO European super-bantamweight clash between Davey Oliver Joyce and Lee Haskins, Sean McComb and Mauro Maximiliano Godoy facing off, Gary Cully and Joe Fitzpatrick meeting for the Irish lightweight title, plus Steven Donnelly, Padraig McCrory, Dee Sullivan, Callum Bradley, Ruairi Dalton, Pierce O’Leary, Taylor McGoldrick and more.