Carolyn Redmond, Brandon Brewer sign for Three Lions Promotions

Three Lions Promotions (TLP) is proud to announce the signings of undefeated welterweight prospect Carolyn Redmond (2-0-0, 1KOs) of Guelph, Ontario, and two-time Canadian champion Brandon “L-Jack” Brewer (23-1-1, 11KOs) of Nackawic, New Brunswick.

Redmond fought twice on TLP shows in 2019, earning impressive victories in each outing. Brewer is fresh off his DAZN debut, where he trilled fans in a North American championship showdown in the United States of America.

Redmond made her amateur debut in 2014, winning the Open Ontario Provincial Championship the following year, after just fourteen fights. With 75 amateur fights and multiple provincial crowns to her credit, Redmond is determined to have the same success in the punch-for-pay ranks.

“I am excited to be working with Three Lions Promotions and being able to grow as a professional fighter with my coach Stevie Bailey,” said Redmond. “Signing and working with these great people will allow me to fight consistently and work toward my goals for this new chapter in my boxing career!”

Brewer brings a long resume with him to TLP. In 2014, he defeated Saskatchewan’s Paul Bzdel to claim the vacant CPBC national light middleweight championship. Brewer added the NABA version of the title to his collection the following year, defeating Junmar Emon for the honour in Toronto. Most recently, fans around the globe watched Brewer battle NABA champion Mark DeLuca live on DAZN.

“I feel like my career is just beginning,” explained Brewer. “I can honestly admit that this is the first time in the past four years that boxing inside of the ring is my top priority. I feel the best I’ve ever felt. I’m focused, injury free, my life is balanced, and I’m the hungriest I’ve ever been. I’m obsessed with this game again and excited to join a team like Three Lions Promotions that defines hunger and is looking to make big moves. It’s great to be going into 2020 with a team like that.”

Daniel Otter, Managing Director of TLP, is no less excited. “Both Redmond and Brewer are top-notch talents. Redmond has the amateur pedigree you look for in a blue-chip prospect, but the grit and pugnacity needed to make it far in the pro ranks. She’ll wear multiple title belts before the end of her career, mark my words.Brewer has already proven himself as a pro. Everyone saw him dig deep on DAZN and go the distance in an absolute slugfest. Now that he’s focused 100% on boxing, there’s no telling how far a guy like him can go.”

Redmond and Brewer make their debuts as official members of the TLP stable on Friday, February 14, on the undercard of Ryan “The Bruiser” Rozicki’s (11-0-0, 11KOs) WBC International Silver Cruiserweight Championship defense against Vladimir Reznicek (9-2-2, 4KOs) of Prague, Czech Republic, at the Centre 200 in Sydney, Nova Scotia. Their opponents will be announced in the coming weeks. The undercard will also feature the debut of Josh Prince of Georges River, Nova Scotia, and undefeated Hamilton brothers Jesse (14-0-2, 9KOs) and Bradley (9-0-0, 4KOs) Wilcox.

Tickets for Ryan Rozicki versus Vladimir Reznicek, and the stacked undercard featuring Redmond and Brewer, are one sale at tickets.capebreton.ca and in person at the Centre 200 box office.