Vergil Ortiz Jr. scores another stoppage, halts Brad Solomon at Fantasy Springs

RINGSIDE

DAZN returned to Fantasy Springs Resort & Casino on Friday night where knockout artist Vergil Ortiz Jr. looked to defend his WBA Gold Welterweight Title against Brad Solomon.

In a bout that only lasted five-rounds, Ortiz Jr. (15-0, 15 KOs) used his jab to the body and brutal power punches that ultimately sent Solomon (28-2, 9 KOs) to the canvas, earning Ortiz Jr. another knockout victory to his undefeated record.

In the co-main event, Alberto Machado (22-2, 18 KOs) knocked out Luis Porozo (14-2, 7 KOs) in an impressive lightweight debut where he attacked the body and dropped Porozo three times before the referee called the fight in the second round.

Earlier in the evening, Bektemir Melikuziev (4-0, 3 KOs) battled his way to a unanimous decision victory over Vaughn Alexander (15-4, 9 KOs) in a ten-round bout, and undefeated southpaw Alexis Rocha (15-0, 10 KOs) defeated Robert Valenzuela (17-2, 16 KOs) following vicious body shots that put a halt to the fight at the end of round five.

Vergil Ortiz Jr.

On his performance: “I have to give him some credit. He’s difficult to figure out, and made me use my brain. I tried to take my time, and not rush things. I had to utilize my jab, figure out the right time to throw a punch. I think I tripped him with my foot, so I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt. He came to fight.”

“I shouldn’t be chasing on the ropes like that. He let his guard now, luckily I threw the right punch and hurt him. I knew he would be a tough cookie to break. Luckily I have a good team behind me and all my smarts. I felt I was very patient, and needed to pick it up, can’t lay low. I did a good job. I would say high B or A on this one.”

Alberto Machado

On the 3rd knockdown: “It’s a shot we were working on in camp. He was a fighter that would open up, so we worked on that in camp, going to the body. They told me to put my hands up, be more passive with my offense, throw my jab more, and as you could see he had a chaotic style. Thank god we got the victory we were looking for.”

“No because I actually was trying to land to the head, but saw the opportunity to the body, so took advantage of it. I was landing that good hand. I only had ten seconds till the end of the round, so wanted to end on a good note, and threw my hands, and got the win.”

On his performance: “I think I did well, made good adjustments. He’s a good fighter, I know the style he has. I think I did well because of the adjustments I made. I’m happy I ended the year on a positive note with the victory. I’ve been through very difficult situations that all of us boxers go through, some changes in camp, and in my weight. I’m ready for this division and the big challenge. I’m ready for another big fight against a former world champion, Mexico vs Puerto Rico, come on Francisco Vargas, let’s do it.”

Bektemir Melikuziev

Joel Diaz (trainer) on behalf of Bektemir: “I’m happy that he went rounds, and was able to get in the ring with a veteran and break him down.”

Alexis Rocha

On getting caught with an upper cut in the second round: “I was in there too long, I was practicing that, don’t stay in there too long, one or two steps and step back. He caught me in the second round, and I was being lazy to be honest, so it’s my fault. It’s very important, I came to fight and throw body punches to wear my opponent down. I think that’s very key in boxing in general.”

On being surprised it was waived off: “Not really I knew it was hurting him. I knew the body shots were taking a toll on him, so I started attacking the body, letting my hands go more, and I knew sooner or later he’d get out of there. I started attacking the body and it hurt him.”

On when he knew he won the fight: “When they sent me the date. I train hard at what I do, very confident in my ability, and today was a good learning experience. I got caught, it’s boxing, you’re going to get a little dazed from it. I didn’t feel hurt, but for a boxer when you get caught you feel like you can’t control yourself, and that’s how I felt.”

12-Round WBA Gold Welterweight Bout @ 147 lbs.

Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Brad Solomon

Vergil Ortiz Jr. (15-0, 15 KOs) defeats Brad Solomon (28-2, 9 KOs) by KO at 2:22 of Round 5

10-Round Lightweight Bout @ 135 lbs.

Alberto Machado vs. Luis Porozo

Alberto Machado (22-2, 18 KOs) defeats Luis Porozo (14-2, 7 KOs) by KO at 2:59 of Round 2

10-Round Super Middleweight Bout @ 168 lbs.

Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Vaughn Alexander

Bektemir Melikuziev (4-0, 3 KOs) defeats Vaughn Alexander (15-4, 9 KOs) by unanimous decision

(100-90 X3)

10-Round Welterweight Bout @ 147 lbs.

Alexis Rocha vs. Robert Valenzuela

Alexis Rocha (15-0, 10 KOs) defeats Robert Valenzuela (17-2, 16 KOs) by KO at the end of Round 5

10-Round Super Lightweight Bout @ 140 lbs.

Luis Feliciano vs. Herbert Acevedo

Luis Feliciano (14-0, 8 KOs) defeats Herbert Acevedo (16-3-1, 6 KOs) by unanimous decision

(100-89, 99-90, 97-92)

8-Round Super Middleweight Bout @ 168 lbs.

Erik Bazinyan vs. Saul Roman

Erik Bazinyan (24-0, 18 KOs) defeats Saul Roman (45-14, 37 KOs) by KO at 46 seconds of Round 3

Fight Season on DAZN continues to roll on through the holidays. DAZN subscribers can catch two former middleweight world champions face off when Daniel Jacobs makes his super middleweight debut against Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. on Friday, Dec. 20.