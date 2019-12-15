Divisional Boxing Rankings (Minimumweight to Heavyweight): Dec 2019

WBN Staff 15/12/2019
📸 Mikey Williams
The World Boxing News Divisional Rankings have been updated for December as we hurtle towards the beginning of a new decade.
With just two more big fight nights to go in 2019, the scene at the very top of each weight class is an ever-changing picture.
In conjunction with the WBN Pound for Pound Top 50, the Divisional Ratings display the best five boxers in each category.
**Canelo Alvarez has been moved permanently to the light-heavyweight division until the P4P #1 formally announces his next move.
See below:
HEAVYWEIGHT
- Deontay Wilder
- Tyson Fury
- Anthony Joshua
- Andy Ruiz Jr.
- Kubrat Pulev
CRUISERWEIGHT
- Mairis Briedis
- Yunier Dorticos
- Junior Makabu
- Kevin Lerena
- Krzysztof Wlodarczyk
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT
- Artur Beterbiev
- Dmitry Bivol
- Sergey Kovalev
- Badou Jack
- Gilberto Ramirez
SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT
- Callum Smith
- David Benavidez
- Billy Joe Saunders
- Caleb Plant
- Danny Jacobs
MIDDLEWEIGHT
- Gennady Golovkin
- Demetrius Andrade
- Jermall Charlo
- Jaime Munguia
- Chris Eubank Jr.
SUPER WELTERWEIGHT
- Julian Williams
- Tony Harrison
- Jermell Charlo
- Jarrett Hurd
- Sergio Garcia
WELTERWEIGHT
- Errol Spence
- Manny Pacquiao
- Terence Crawford
- Shawn Porter
- Keith Thurman
SUPER-LIGHTWEIGHT
- Mikey Garcia
- Jose Ramirez
- Josh Taylor
- Regis Prograis
- Viktor Postol
LIGHTWEIGHT
- Vasyl Lomachenko
- Teofimo Lopez
- Devin Haney
- Luke Campbell
- Lee Selby
SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT
- Leo Santa Cruz
- Gervonta Davis
- Miguel Berchelt
- Tevin Farmer
- Oscar Valdez
FEATHERWEIGHT
- Gary Russell Jr.
- Shakur Stevenson
- Josh Warrington
- Carl Frampton
- Can Xu
SUPER-BANTAMWEIGHT
- Rey Vargas
- Danny Roman
- Emmanuel Navarette
- Guillermo Rigondeaux
- Ryosuke Iwasa
BANTAMWEIGHT
- Naoya Inoue
- Nonito Donaire
- Luis Nery
- John Riel Casimero
- Nordine Oubaali
SUPER-FLYWEIGHT
- Juan Estrada
- Donnie Nietes
- Jerwin Ancajas
- Roman Gonzalez
- Srisaket Sor Rungvisai
FLYWEIGHT
- Kosei Tanaka
- Moruti Mthalane
- Artem Dalakian
- Julio Martinez
- Andrew Selby
LIGHT-FLYWEIGHT
- Ken Shiro
- Hiroto Kyoguchi
- Carlos Canizales
- Felix Alvarado
- Elwin Soto
MINIMUMWEIGHT
- Wanheng Menayothin
- Knockout CP Freshmart
- Simphiwe Khonco
- Jose Argumendo
- Wilfredo Mendez
WOMEN’S P4P TOP 10
- Cecilia Braekhus
- Amanda Serrano
- Katie Taylor
- Claressa Shields
- Delfine Persoon
- Christina Hammer
- Daniela Bermudez
- Jackie Nava
- Mariana Juarez
- Jelena Mrdjenovich