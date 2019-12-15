Divisional Boxing Rankings (Minimumweight to Heavyweight): Dec 2019

WBN Staff

📸 Mikey Williams

The World Boxing News Divisional Rankings have been updated for December as we hurtle towards the beginning of a new decade.

With just two more big fight nights to go in 2019, the scene at the very top of each weight class is an ever-changing picture.

In conjunction with the WBN Pound for Pound Top 50, the Divisional Ratings display the best five boxers in each category.

**Canelo Alvarez has been moved permanently to the light-heavyweight division until the P4P #1 formally announces his next move.







See below:

HEAVYWEIGHT Deontay Wilder Tyson Fury Anthony Joshua Andy Ruiz Jr. Kubrat Pulev

CRUISERWEIGHT Mairis Briedis Yunier Dorticos Junior Makabu Kevin Lerena Krzysztof Wlodarczyk

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT Artur Beterbiev Dmitry Bivol Sergey Kovalev Badou Jack Gilberto Ramirez

SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT Callum Smith David Benavidez Billy Joe Saunders Caleb Plant Danny Jacobs

MIDDLEWEIGHT Gennady Golovkin Demetrius Andrade Jermall Charlo Jaime Munguia Chris Eubank Jr.

SUPER WELTERWEIGHT Julian Williams Tony Harrison Jermell Charlo Jarrett Hurd Sergio Garcia

WELTERWEIGHT Errol Spence Manny Pacquiao Terence Crawford Shawn Porter Keith Thurman

SUPER-LIGHTWEIGHT Mikey Garcia Jose Ramirez Josh Taylor Regis Prograis Viktor Postol

LIGHTWEIGHT Vasyl Lomachenko Teofimo Lopez Devin Haney Luke Campbell Lee Selby

SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT Leo Santa Cruz Gervonta Davis Miguel Berchelt Tevin Farmer Oscar Valdez

FEATHERWEIGHT Gary Russell Jr. Shakur Stevenson Josh Warrington Carl Frampton Can Xu

SUPER-BANTAMWEIGHT Rey Vargas Danny Roman Emmanuel Navarette Guillermo Rigondeaux Ryosuke Iwasa

BANTAMWEIGHT Naoya Inoue Nonito Donaire Luis Nery John Riel Casimero Nordine Oubaali

SUPER-FLYWEIGHT Juan Estrada Donnie Nietes Jerwin Ancajas Roman Gonzalez Srisaket Sor Rungvisai

FLYWEIGHT Kosei Tanaka Moruti Mthalane Artem Dalakian Julio Martinez Andrew Selby

LIGHT-FLYWEIGHT Ken Shiro Hiroto Kyoguchi Carlos Canizales Felix Alvarado Elwin Soto

MINIMUMWEIGHT Wanheng Menayothin Knockout CP Freshmart Simphiwe Khonco Jose Argumendo Wilfredo Mendez