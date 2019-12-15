Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua diss Tyson Fury with undisputed chatter

WBN Staff

Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua have exchanged indirect messages about a potential undisputed unification without taking into consideration one man.

Tyson Fury is lined up to face Wilder, not once but TWICE in the coming year. This means a hell of a lot has to happen before Wilder and Joshua meet.

Despite that fact, Wilder reiterated his desire to fight Joshua after witnessing his points win over Andy Ruiz Jr.

“It definitely has to happen. I’ve been trying to make that happen for a long time and we’ll see what happens,” Wilder told media on his trip to meet The Pope.

“I know he’s probably getting a hell of a lot of people you know, telling him to fight, fight, fight, because we have been down this road once before.

“So as boxing fans, we know how it goes now. Especially the boxing fans, you can’t be fooled at this point in time, from the first time.

“So the second time we should put more pressure, more force that the fans want to see one champion, one face, one name in the heavyweight division.”

Joshua had already began his PR blast on Wilder last Friday, attempting to get his case trending on social media.

“Let’s get Undisputed trending! That’s what I want & that’s what the people want.. I want it bad! I came to take over & not take part!”

The unified ruler failed to secure his mission as undisputed didn’t trend, maybe due to the fact the fans know it can’t happen yet.

Wilder has to beat Fury twice to get anywhere near Joshua, which will be no mean feat as the American couldn’t nail ‘The Gypsy King’ to the canvas first time around.







LINEAL

Fury is in confident mood after cementing his place at the Ring Magazine number one.

“AND STILL #1 rated by ringtv in the heavyweights, holding it down since 2015. Ringtv belt will be on the line Feb 22 when I defend my lineal champions vs @bronzebomber #come&try dosser.”

Should Wilder manage to settle his argument with Fury over those two bouts, and keep his title in the process, Dillian Whyte will then be his next opponent.

A date of around the summer of 2021 could then open up if ‘The Bronze Bomber’ still holds the green and gold.