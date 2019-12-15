SHOCKER: Ben Davison, Tyson Fury SPLIT ahead of Deontay Wilder II

Phil Jay

📷 Mikey Williams

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and trainer Ben Davison have parted company in a shocking twist to their close relationship.

Davison took Fury from the depths of despair when linking up in late 2017 to a draw with Deontay Wilder in December 2018.

Initially, when they first met through mutual friend Billy Joe Saunders, Fury was TEN STONE overweight. Davison was an integral part of helping Fury drop the excess poundage and get back to fighting fitness.

The Londoner and Fury became inseparable for a period of time and enjoyed four wins from five fights together. Davison will forever be etched in Fury’s career for his constant coaching and quips from ringside.

Becoming a fan favorite, Davison is now ready to forge his own path and has already begun assembling a stable.

Taking to social media to confirm, Davison revealed the amicable decision to go their separate ways.

“Obviously it’s not gonna stop until there’s an answer. Tyson and myself had to both make decisions for our careers, which resulted in our working relationship coming to an end,” said Davison.

“HOWEVER, we remain friends and he will SMASH the DOSSER!!”

