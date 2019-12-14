RATED: Top 25 heavyweight boxers in the world (December 2019)

WBN Staff

World Boxing News expands on a popular subject since heavyweight Anthony Joshua gained redemption over Andy Ruiz Jr. to push Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury at the top of the division.

WBN’s Top five, visible on the divisional rankings page, is there for all to see, but who occupies the places from 6 to 25?

Wilder is top due to his explosive victories over Dominic Breazeale and Luis Ortiz on the back of drawing with Fury in December 2018.

Fury’s opposition since the Wilder stalemate means he drops to second place. Joshua is back up to third despite losing badly to Andy Ruiz Jr. and subsequently beating a less-than-fit former title holder in the rematch.

Ruiz is fourth but is in danger of dropping further due to the manner of his performance and training camp.

Three mandatory challengers come next in Kubrat Pulev, Dillian Whyte and ex-undisputed cruiserweight king Oleksandr Usyk.

The Ukrainian would be placed higher if the caliber of his debut opposition was up to scratch. An easy win over a half-ready Chazz Witherspoon did little for Usyk moving forward.

Making up the top ten are Adam Kownacki, Luis Ortiz and Alexander Povetkin.

Featuring on the list are up and comers like Tony Yoka, Daniel Dubois, Ivan Dychko and Joe Joyce.

Here’s the full list below:

1 ➡ Deontay Wilder

2 ➡ Tyson Fury

3 ➡ Anthony Joshua

4 ➡ Andy Ruiz Jr.

5 ➡ Kubrat Pulev

6 ➡ Dillian Whyte

7 ➡ Oleksandr Usyk

8 ➡ Adam Kownacki

9 ➡ Luis Ortiz

10 ➡ Alexander Povetkin

11 ➡ Michael Hunter

12 ➡ Joseph Parker

13 ➡ Oscar Rivas

14 ➡ Filip Hrgovic

15 ➡ Derek Chisora

16 ➡ Daniel Dubois

17 ➡ Joe Joyce

18 ➡ Ivan Dychko

19 ➡ Efe Ajagba

20 ➡ Carlos Takam

21 ➡ Tony Yoka

22 ➡ Lukasz Rozanski

23 ➡ Evgeny Romanov

24 ➡ Marco Huck

25 ➡ Jermaine Franklin





WBN ratings compared to the current BoxRec 25 here:

1 ➡ Anthony Joshua

2 ➡ Deontay Wilder

3 ➡ Oleksandr Usyk

4 ➡ Tyson Fury

5 ➡ Andy Ruiz Jr

6 ➡ Dillian Whyte

7 ➡ Alexander Povetkin

8 ➡ Kubrat Pulev

9 ➡ Luis Ortiz

10 ➡ Dereck Chisora

11 ➡ Adam Kownacki

12 ➡ Michael Hunter

13 ➡ Joseph Parker

14 ➡ Filip Hrgovic

15 ➡ Dominic Breazeale

16 ➡ Oscar Rivas

17 ➡ Christian Hammer

18 ➡ Gerald Washington

19 ➡ Charles Martin

20 ➡ Joe Joyce

21 ➡ Evgeny Romanov

22 ➡ Hughie Fury

23 ➡ Marco Huck

24 ➡ Efe Ajagba

25 ➡ David Price