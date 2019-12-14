RATED: Top 25 heavyweight boxers in the world (December 2019)

World Boxing News expands on a popular subject since heavyweight Anthony Joshua gained redemption over Andy Ruiz Jr. to push Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury at the top of the division.
WBN’s Top five, visible on the divisional rankings page, is there for all to see, but who occupies the places from 6 to 25?
Wilder is top due to his explosive victories over Dominic Breazeale and Luis Ortiz on the back of drawing with Fury in December 2018.
Fury’s opposition since the Wilder stalemate means he drops to second place. Joshua is back up to third despite losing badly to Andy Ruiz Jr. and subsequently beating a less-than-fit former title holder in the rematch.
Ruiz is fourth but is in danger of dropping further due to the manner of his performance and training camp.
Three mandatory challengers come next in Kubrat Pulev, Dillian Whyte and ex-undisputed cruiserweight king Oleksandr Usyk.
The Ukrainian would be placed higher if the caliber of his debut opposition was up to scratch. An easy win over a half-ready Chazz Witherspoon did little for Usyk moving forward.
Making up the top ten are Adam Kownacki, Luis Ortiz and Alexander Povetkin.
Featuring on the list are up and comers like Tony Yoka, Daniel Dubois, Ivan Dychko and Joe Joyce.
Here’s the full list below:
1 ➡ Anthony Joshua
2 ➡ Deontay Wilder
3 ➡ Oleksandr Usyk
4 ➡ Tyson Fury
5 ➡ Andy Ruiz Jr
6 ➡ Dillian Whyte
7 ➡ Alexander Povetkin
8 ➡ Kubrat Pulev
9 ➡ Luis Ortiz
10 ➡ Dereck Chisora
11 ➡ Adam Kownacki
12 ➡ Michael Hunter
13 ➡ Joseph Parker
14 ➡ Filip Hrgovic
15 ➡ Dominic Breazeale
16 ➡ Oscar Rivas
17 ➡ Christian Hammer
18 ➡ Gerald Washington
19 ➡ Charles Martin
20 ➡ Joe Joyce
21 ➡ Evgeny Romanov
22 ➡ Hughie Fury
23 ➡ Marco Huck
24 ➡ Efe Ajagba
25 ➡ David Price