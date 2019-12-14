Luke Campbell gets WBC title chance, Devin Haney can become 2x at 21

WBN Staff

Devin Haney has inadvertently been given the opportunity to become a two-weight world champion before he’s anywhere near 22 years old.

The WBC lightweight title holder has been made ‘champion in recess’ by the World Boxing Council after undergoing shoulder surgery.

Despite not winning the strap inside the ring following the elevation of Vasyl Lomachenko to ‘Franchise Champion’, Haney is in a record-breaking position.

Haney can now become the youngest ever two-time world champion in history. That’s if he returns to win the belt in quick style.

Releasing more information on his ailment, a statement was made by Team Haney on Friday evening.



WBC Lightweight World Champion, Devin “The Dream” Haney (24-0, 15 KOs), is recovering from successful surgery to his injured right shoulder. The procedure was performed this week in Los Angeles. World renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal S. ElAttrache fixed the problem.

Haney suffered a microscopic tear of his right labrum on November 9, 2019, during his WBC title defense against Alfredo Santiago. The tear required immediate surgery due to the severity. Now in recovery, Haney is focused on getting the proper rest. He needs rehabilitation to make a full recovery.

“In my last fight with Alfredo Santiago, my right shoulder came completely out of the socket in the 12th round,” said Devin. Haney.

“I stayed focused and showed the grit of a true champion. I’m very happy with my performance considering the injury.

“I’m the youngest world champion in the last 23 years. Unfortunately, my injury required that I have surgery, but I’m happy I went with Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who in my opinion is the best surgeon in the world with these types of injuries.

“His resumé speaks for itself and the procedure was a success. Right now, I’m all about healing so I can get back in the ring as soon as possible.”

Haney’s surgeon Dr. ElAttrache has performed procedures on other distinguished athletes such as Tom Brady. ElAttrache serves as team physician for the LA Dodgers and LA Rams. In addition, he serves as an orthopaedic consultant for the LA Lakers, LA Kings, LA Angels and the Anaheim Ducks.

Devin, who was expected to defend his WBC world title against mandatory challenger and the #1 ranked contender, Javier Fortuna, is expected to be out of the ring for at least six months. Upon a healthy recover, Haney plans to solidify his position as the best young fighter in boxing.

“As soon as I feel I’m ready to get back in the ring, I’m coming for everyone,” continued Haney. Lomachenko, Lopez, Commey…who ever, I’m coming for all the belts! I’ll be back stronger than ever, that you can bet.”

CAMPBELL vs FORTUNA

The loss of Haney is Luke Campbell and Javier Fortuna’s gain. The pair will now scrap for the vacant green and gold belt.

The World Boxing Council Board of Governors have voted in favor of granting Devin Haney the status of champion in recess, allowing him to recover from a recent injury on his right shoulder,” said the WBC.

Haney was injured in his fight against Alfredo Santiago on November 9. This was the first defense of the lightweight title.

The period free of negotiations is ordered for Dominican Javier Fortuna and British Luke Campbell to contest the vacant title of the WBC. If an agreement is not reached, a purse bid will be held on January 3, 2020.