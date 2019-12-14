Klitschko TARGETS Anthony Joshua after helping Brit beat Andy Ruiz Jr.

Phil Jay

📸 Mark Robinson

Wladimir Klitschko looks likely to make a sensational return to boxing in 2020 after teasing fans with a trio of potential opponents.

The Ukrainian, who helped Anthony Joshua gain redemption against Andy Ruiz Jr. recently in a mentoring capacity, admitted on social media the Briton is now a target.

Klitschko also has WBC title holder Deontay Wilder and old foe Tyson Fury on his radar. A possible run of fights has opened up in the coming year.

With Wilder out of commission due to his ongoing and confirmed saga with Fury, plus a mandatory with Dillian Whyte early in 2021, Klitschko will find it hard to nail down any of his targets.

Wilder and Fury will both be off the menu until later next year, at the very earliest. As for Joshua, mandatories will also put a block on any return.

There are a few contenders Klitschko could consider as the near 44 year-old readies for a 70th professional fight.

A huge offer from DAZN was on the table over the last twelve months. This may well still be the catalyst for Klitschko’s decision to end his exile.

Therefore, anyone signed to the DAZN roster with Matchroom or Golden Boy becomes a realistic opponent.

Michael Hunter, Alexander Povetkin or Derek Chisora. Plus Dillian Whyte and Oleksandr Usyk are just a few of those options.







REMATCH

Joshua would have to wait as the unified ruler goes through stipulated bouts with the WBO and IBF.

Kubrat Pulev and Usyk should be AJ’s next two outings if the 30 year-old holds ambitions of keeping all his titles.

Deviating from the plan, potentially to fight Klitschko again, would almost certainly mean a belt will be dropped.

Taking plans to his channels on Saturday, a rematch with Fury was by far the favorite with fans.

Fury took Klitschko’s championships and ended a decade of dominance in 2015 before a contracted return fell apart when ‘The Gypsy King’ went off the rails.

Currently signed to Top Rank, Fury is based primarily in the United States these days but has his hands completely full with two future fights versus Wilder.