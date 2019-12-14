‘Anthony Joshua is no Floyd Mayweather’ – Deontay Wilder could end him

WBN Staff

Young lightweight southpaw Juan Funez has dismissed comparisons between Anthony Joshua and Floyd Mayweather after the former’s victory over Andy Ruiz Jr.

For just the second time in his career, ‘AJ’ went the distance and won via a wide unanimous decision in the Middle East to reclaim three versions of the heavyweight title.

An out-of-shape Ruiz barely landed any significant shots at all in a 12-round snooze fest.

“Hit and move? Nah c’mon, he ain’t no Floyd,” Funez told ES News when asked about Joshua mirroring Mayweather.

“Defense wise, Floyd could be in there with you and he could freakin’ move.

“He wasn’t in there, he was always jabbing moving jabbing, moving. He’s no Mayweather.

“He (Joshua) looked good, he did what he had to do.”

Wilder Would Knock Joshua Out

Heavyweight rival Deontay Wilder, who is set to fight Tyson Fury in February, holds the missing piece in the jigsaw for Joshua to become undisputed heavyweight champion.

The ‘Bronze Bomber’, who recently dispatched Luis Ortiz to make a 10th successful defense of his WBC crown, has received the backing of Funez to deliver the goods against Joshua should they meet any time soon

“To me and my opinion, I feel like Joshua, he’s a slow starter and Wilder, he just goes out there and knocks you out. That’s what he does. If he gets caught with that right hand it’s over.”







Can Ruiz Get a Joshua Trilogy?

Despite receiving criticism for his display against Joshua, Funez believes Ruiz can come back stronger. Potentially better than ever if he prepares correctly.

He added: “I feel like that weight slowed him down, he didn’t throw much he didn’t do much in that fight. I feel like that weight got to him. If he was at least 260 or 254, he’d look lighter.

“Just keep your head up keep working hard. I’d like to see him fight Wilder and whoever wins that fight can go fight Anthony Joshua next.”

I’ll be back stronger. I WILL be a champion once again. I appreciate all the love and support from my true fans. I appreciate the haters as well and can’t wait to prove the haters wrong once again. Back to the gym. Let’s start this journey to the belts 🏆🇲🇽 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ugioHWKoQ0 — AndyRuizjr (@Andy_destroyer1) December 12, 2019

Ruiz has been apologetic since his loss, taking to social media to promise his fans he’ll be in shape again soon.

“I’ll be back stronger and I WILL be a champion once again,” vowed Ruiz. “I appreciate all the love and support from my true fans.

“I appreciate the haters as well and can’t wait to prove the haters wrong once again. Back to the gym. Let’s start this journey to the belts.”