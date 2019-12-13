Serhii Bohachuk back in action tonight vs Carlos Galvan at Fantasy Springs

RINGSIDE

📷Lina Baker

Fast-Rising Super-Welterweight Star, Serhii ‘El Flaco’ Bohachuk, (16-0, 16 KOs), of Vinitza, Ukraine, returns to battle December 13 against heavy-handed Colombian Carlos ‘El Guerrero’ Galvan, (17-9-1, 16 KOs’) at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA in a scheduled eight-round bout. Bohachuk and Galvan have an outstanding combined 93% knockout victory percentage.

The event, headlined by the welterweight showdown between Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Brad Solomon is promoted by Golden Boy Promotions.

Trained by the renowned Abel Sanchez in Big Bear Lake, CA and promoted by Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions, the 24-year-old Bohachuk, known for crowd pleasing performances, looks to capitalize on an already outstanding 2019 campaign in which he has compiled four knockout victories all taking place at the popular ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ events at the AVALON Nightclub.

Stated Sanchez, “Coming off of the October 27th win over Tyrone Brunson, training camp continued in preparation for this opportunity on this Golden Boy Promotions, Fantasy Springs event. Serhii has had very good sparring on and off the mountain, the weight has been easy to maintain because Serhii stayed in the gym training. Sparring and conditioning has been more intense; having the stellar record means he has to work that much harder to stay unbeaten.”

“Serhii is one of the most active and exciting, fastest rising stars in the sport,” said Loeffler. “We look forward to another spectacular performance tomorrow night and seeing if he can keep his perfect knockout streak alive.”

Most recently Bohachuk stopped veteran Tyrone Brunson in the fourth round on October 27, 2019 earning the vacant WBC Continental Americas Super Welterweight Title. Other knockout victims this year included former world title challenger Freddy Hernandez and battle-tested veterans Cleotis Pendarvis and Fernando Marin. He is currently world ranked #14 by the WBC.

The 28-year-old Galvan hits the ring against Bohachuk following a sixth-round knockout of Jose Miguel Rodriguez Berrio on November 18, 2019 in Tolu, Colombia. Over the course of his nine years as a professional Galvan has faced numerous world champions and top undefeated contenders including Caleb Plant, Willie Monroe Jr., Immanuwel Aleem, Javontae Starks and Bakhram Murtazaliev.