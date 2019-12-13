Ruiz vs Joshua 2 numbers on course to SAVE PAY-PER-VIEW in UK

Phil Jay

Final Pay-Per-View figures for Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Anthony Joshua 2 are expected to be confirmed next week following last weekend’s clash.

The British Broadcasters’ Audience Research Board (BARB) usually take two weeks for reveal the numbers, with Ruiz vs Joshua 2 firmly on course to be a success.

Initial estimates believe the Saudi Arabia event has done enough to overtake the previous record set by Joshua’s victory over Wladimir Klitschko.

The Wembley battle in 2017 garnered just over 1.5 million UK buys, with Ruiz vs Joshua 2 expected to beat that despite a price tag of £24.95.

Joshua reclaimed his titles in what was eventually a drab fight. But this fact has no bearing on purchases made before anyone may have switched off.

Promoter Eddie Hearn was delighted with the main even in his post-fight interview and may be even happier once the PPV announcement is made official.

“We are going to celebrate. Anthony Joshua is an amazing ambassador for the sport. He has given everything to this sport. In Saudi Arabia, he becomes the two-time heavyweight champion of the world and that is beautiful,” said Hearn last Saturday.

“It was an absolute masterclass. He was able to stay disciplined. People have doubted his boxing ability due to his endurance. He was humiliated at Madison Square Garden.

“It was the American coming out party and it was ruined. He could have brushed himself down and went off. Instead, he came back and put on that performance and it was beautiful.

“That’s the sweet science. That was like Picasso on a canvas. Like painting a masterpiece.

“They wrote him off. They said he was all hype. He had to come back from humiliation at Madison Square Garden. Tonight, he is the governor. The governor of the division.

“We got criticized for coming here but these people have been amazing. The vision they have for boxing in this region is incredible and they delivered.”







TROUBLE

Joshua also holds the second-most PPV buys for his unification with Joseph Parker in March 2018. The next two in line are Wladimir Klitschko vs David Haye and Floyd Mayweather vs Ricky Hatton.

Prior to Ruiz vs Joshua 2, UK PPV was on its last legs. The last FOUR shows only managed to sell less than one million between them.

Sky Sports Box Office and Matchroom needed a healthy boost. Joshua may now have fully saved the platform amidst pressure from DAZN to enter the UK market.

TOP UK PPV’s

29 April 2017 – Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko Sky Box Office 1,532,000

31 March 2018 – Anthony Joshua vs. Joseph Parker Sky Box Office 1,457,000

2 July 2011 – Wladimir Klitschko vs. David Haye Sky Box Office 1,170,000

8 December 2007 – Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Ricky Hatton Sky Box Office 1,150,000

22 September 2018 – Anthony Joshua vs. Alexander Povetkin Sky Box Office 1,113,000

26 August 2017 – Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor Sky Box Office 1,007,000

2 May 2015 – Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Manny Pacquiao Sky Box Office 1,000,000