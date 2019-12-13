A Puño Limpio: Series finishes off 2019 on Dec 20 with nine-fight card

RINGSIDE

The series “A Puño Limpio” ends 2019 with nine fights, in which will be in action among others, prospects Patrick Cora and Angel “Bebito” Aponte, Olympic gold medalist Félix Díaz and former regional champion Luis “Popeye” Lebrón, on Friday, December 20, at the Rubén Zayas Montañez Coliseum in Trujillo Alto in a presentation of PR Best Boxing Promotions (PRBBP) in association with Spartan Boxing, which will be broadcast live on www.facebook.com/PRBestBoxing.

“We have nine fights to conclude 2019. It will be good fighting that we will present, so we expect all the fans at the Rubén Zayas Montañez Coliseum in Trujillo Alto,” said promoter Iván Rivera, president of PRBBP.

In the main turn of the evening, the undefeated Patrick Cora (9-0, 6 kos), from San Juan, will face also unbeaten Argentinean Gerónimo Nahuel Sacco (8-0, 1 kos) at eight rounds and at 154 pounds.

Meanwhile, the former WBO Latino champion at 126 pounds, Luis “Popeye” Lebrón (16-1-1, 9 kos) will fight for the first time after his August defeat when he faces the Panamanian Ricardo “Matematico” Nuñez ( 29-11, 23 ko) at 122 pounds and eight rounds.

In addition, Angel “Bebito” Aponte (6-0, 3 kos) will face Jonatan Hernán Godoy (4-6), from Argentina, in a six-round brawl at 130 pounds.

For his part, the gold medalist of the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, the Dominican Felix Diaz (20-3, 10 kos), will fight at 10 rounds and at 147 pounds against an opponent to be announced.

In two fights scheduled to six rounds, Jeffrey Flaz (4-0, 4 kos) will face the Louis Hernandez (5-0-1, 4 kos) at 147 pounds, and Alfredo “Salsero” Cruz (5-0, 2 kos) will face the Mexican Felipe Rivas (17-26-4, 11 kos) at 115 pounds.

Meanwhile, in four rounds fights, Nikolay Shvab (1-0, 1 kos) faces Luis Enrique Rivera (2-8, 2 kos) at 130 pounds; Nick Steven (1-2-1) faces debutant Jadvier Vázquez at 140 pounds, and Frevián González (1-0, 1 kos) will fight against Emmanuel Román (0-3) at 135 pounds.