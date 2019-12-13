Fight Night Live! to close out 2019 after hitting over 9,000,000 views

RINGSIDE

Having surpassed nine million views and overcoming an Internet hack, FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Powered by Everlast is back and ready to close out the 2019 calendar year in style.

The fan-friendly, interactive series looks to ring the opening bell on the holiday season by partnering with Kings Promotions on Saturday, delivering a blockbuster card to fight enthusiasts everywhere Facebook is available.

“We’re happy to have a clean bill of health and we’re ready to give fight fans some great matchups on Saturday, live from Harrisburg,” said Mark Fratto, Principal and Director of Business Development, Linacre Media.

“We’re grateful to the nine million fans who have taken this journey with us and want to wish all a Happy Holiday season by providing some end-of-year free fights!”

In Saturday’s main event, lightweight Alycia Baumgardner of Freemont, Ohio (8-1, 5 KOs) will be back in action following her Nov. 2 win as she headlines against former world title challenger Christina Del Valle Pacheco of Cordoba, Argentina (11-12-2, 2 KOs) at the Zembo Shrine.

Undefeated Puerto Rican prospect Carlos Vidal (15-0, 14 KOs) meets Jonathan Perez (38-24, 30 KOs), while Brooklyn undefeated heavyweight Michael Coffie (7-0, 5 KOs) clashes with Grover Young (13-28-3, 9 KOs) of Memphis, Tenn. Local Keystone State rising stars populate what will be an exciting undercard, live from the capital.

“I’m excited that Facebook FIGHTNIGHT LIVE is back in Harrisburg to cover this event and that we’re going to get the opportunity to showcase Alycia Baumgardner to the boxing world along with the rest of the fights scheduled on this excellent card,” said Dr. Andrew Foy of King’s Promotions. “When I began independently promoting shows in Harrisburg several years ago I never imagined I’d be promoting an event of this caliber, and doing it alongside my friend and now business partner, Marshall Kauffman.”

Now in its third season, FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Powered by Everlast is the fan-friendly Facebook platform that – among other aspects – prides itself on the real-time conversations held between fight commentators and the viewing audience. FIGHTNIGHT LIVE has showcased more than 750 fighters and 20 promotions during 47 live event broadcasts from 21 different cities since May 2017, and in doing so, the interactive platform has generated the loyal interest of fight fans from across the United States and around the globe, including significant audiences in Mexico, the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe, and even fans in South America, Asia and Australia.

Since May 2017, the numbers on the 47-show FIGHTNIGHT LIVE series have shown promise and potential for the platform with an average of 191,513 views per event and more than 9.01 million total views for the franchise. From Sept. to Aug. 2019, 25 FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Season II shows reached more than 6.5 million fans and averaged more than 263,000 views.

The Sept. 2018 “Kings Boxing Tuesday Night Fights” (594,447) from the Sands in Bethlehem, the Nov. 2019 “Star Boxing Paramount Punchout” (477,015) on Long Island, the June 2019 “CES Comeback at Foxwoods” (428,887), the Dec. 2018 “Queens and Kings of Queens Card” (379,758) in New York, the Nov. 2018 “Hard Hitting Showtime Collaboration” (372,662) and the Dec. 2018 “Roy Jones Jr. Texas Throwdown” (318,886) all logged 300,000 or more views, and collectively the 47-show series has seen a total of more than 9,001,101 views across all devices.

In addition to the raw viewership numbers, the fully-interactive, fan-friendly productions have seen almost 500,000 collective live post engagements (almost 11,000 per show), including more than 380,000 “likes” or “loves,” more than 70,000 comments and more than 24,000 shares.

The Sept. 2018 “Kings Boxing Tuesday Night Fights” from the Sands in Bethlehem set a new bar with 594,447 views. The Sept. 2017 DiBella Entertainment card saw more than 40,000 viewer interactions including almost 39,000 “likes” or “loves” and the March 17, 2018, Murphy’s “St. Patrick’s Day Clash” set a new high-water mark for shares with 2,182.



The FIGHTNIGHT LIVE page on Facebook has more than 90,500 fans and almost 102,000 followers.

Created and produced by Linacre Media out of New York City, the FIGHTNIGHT LIVE series features professional announcers, multiple camera angles, television graphics, replays and behind-the-scenes access and interviews. The streamed shows are available globally wherever Facebook is available. The initiative not only enables fans from around the world to tune in, but also gives up-and-coming fighters a global platform to showcase their abilities, gives promoters an accessible “broadcast” solution and gives sponsors the ability to reach a mass audience via branded content.

FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Winter 2020 dates will be officially announced in the coming weeks.