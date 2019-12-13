EXCLUSIVE: Serious CONTRACT sent, Riddick Bowe pokes Eddie Hearn

Phil Jay

World Boxing News has obtained a copy of the contract sitting on Matchroom Boss Eddie Hearn’s desk to oversee the return of former undisputed heavyweight champion Riddick Bowe.

‘Big Daddy’ wants to make a sensational come at the age of 52. It comes after an absence of more than eleven years.

Bowe and his team have now sought the help of Hearn, who they see as an integral part of the process moving forward.

The American wants to showcase himself on DAZN, and as previously revealed by WBN, has promised up to TWENTY fights over TWELVE ROUNDS.

Manage Eli Karabell and his partner Dale Peeples are growing a little frustrated due to the lack of movement.

Karabell contacted Matchroom’s Mandy Fox to begin negotiations with Hearn but has since been left waiting for a final answer.

Previously outlining some initial interest was given from Hearn’s side, Karabell has explained the current stance to WBN.

“I have left two messages with Mandy Fox and Eddie Hearn just this week and they have not gotten back to me yet,” Karabell exclusively told World Boxing News.

“My emailed contract I sent them has not been returned either. I sent Mandy and Eddie the email now over two weeks ago,” he added.

That said email was presented to Hearn on December 4th. It read:

Mr. Hearn and Mrs. Fox,

Mr. Bowe intends to sign the previously sent over employment contract with Matchroom Sport. As mentioned on a previous phone call with Mrs. Fox, Mr. Bowe is extremely serious and wants to sign this agreement as soon as possible.

I have enclosed the original employment agreement we intend to sign with you.

Mr. Peeples and I have next Wednesday, 12/4/2019, at 9:30am Central Standard Time (CST USA Time) for a brief call with you and Mr. Hearn.

SERIOUS

On the seriousness of the terms presented to Hearn, Peeples informed WBN of his belief Bowe still has a lot to give despite his veteran years.

“I have a lot of admiration for Mr. Bowe. That’s a fact, right now the state of the division right now there’s a lot to choose from so I won’t be bold and make that statement I’ll just say he would give anyone a good run for their money. In shape and some fights under his belt, he could be a force to reckoned with,” Peeples exclusively told World Boxing News.

“Taking a page out of Shannon Briggs’ book, he was in line for a shot for the WBA title, but he got tested positive to PEDs.







“Prior to that, none of the heavyweight guys wanted to fight him in the Top 10. The bottom line is, any good fighter has one great fight in them.

“What Bowe may lack in youth, his experience can take him a long way. Look at George Foreman and Michael Moorer?

“I think the current champions are great, but Bowe would capitalize on any mistakes made if given the opportunity.”

