‘Odds stacked in AJ favor, Tyson Fury would have stopped Andy Ruiz Jr.’

WBN Staff

📸 Mark Robinson / @Tyson_Fury

Anthony Joshua was handed a huge advantage with the size of the ring off offer in Saudi Arabia whilst Tyson Fury would have stopped Andy Ruiz Jr.

That the view of Frank Warren, promoter and handler of the former heavyweight king.

Warren has been critical of Ruiz Jr. and him coming in heavy, although the Hall of Famer says all the odds were stacked against the Mexican for the Diriyah event.

Speaking with a few days of reflection behind him, Warren opened up in his latest column.

“Fair play to Anthony Joshua. He got his game plan and tactics just right while confronting any lingering demons from his June demise in New York,” pointed out Warren. “He did what we tell boxers to do on a daily basis – hit and don’t get hit. So no boxing people can have any complaints over that.

“While he did get his tactics right, Joshua was all safety first. The big ring offered him plenty of room to manoeuvre. Everything was stacked in his favour.

“Joshua did what he had to do and congratulations to him on getting his belts back. But I know what Ben Davison was getting out when he used the term ‘a poor man’s Tyson Fury’.

“Ben wasn’t being disrespectful because Tyson Fury wouldn’t have been dancing around away from Ruiz, he would have done a job on him and stopped him.

“Tyson is elusive. While he looks to make them miss, he also always seeks to make them pay. Watch the Wilder fight again and you will see that getting up close holds no fears for Tyson.

“Joshua now has two mandatory defences looming so we’ll have to wait and see whether he attempts to negotiate fitting them in or lets a belt go.”







JOSHUA vs FURY

Talk of Joshua vs Fury has been virtually non-existent since last weekend’s controversial show came to close. Joshua has those stipulations to deal with first.

Kubrat Pulev and Oleksandr Usyk have both been ordered at the same time. It’s now up to Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn to work out a deal so AJ can keep his straps.

