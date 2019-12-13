Alycia Baumgardner ready for Christina del valle Pacheco challenge

RINGSIDE

Alycia Baumgardner (8-1, 5 KOs) will be looking to put on an emphatic performance when she appears in the headlining bout against Christina del valle Pacheco (11-12-2, 2 KOs) this Saturday night at The Zembo Shrine in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

The card is promoted by King’s Promotions.

Baumgardner, 25 years old of Fremont, Ohio, has a record of 8-1 with five knockouts, and has been working hard as she prepares for this coveted main event spot.

“My training camp has been amazing. This probably the best camp that I have had so far,” said Baumgarder.

Baumgardner knows that being the headliner is a chance to raise her profile, and that is something she is not taking lightly.

“It is an awesome opportunity to be the main event. Not only does it showcase me, but it showcases women’s boxing. I want to show everybody who I am and what I represent.”

She knows that she has a tough foe in the native of Argentina, Pacheco, but Baumgardner is ready for the challenge.

“My opponent is a veteran fighter who fought for a world title and she is very experienced. so I have prepared very hard for this fight.”

Baumgardner believes that when the calendar turns to 2020, she will make a breakthrough and be recognized as one of the top fighters in the world.

“2020 will be a fruitful year. I think the public will get a good look on who I am, and since signing with King’s Promotions, I have been promoted well. I am keeping busy and getting the fights that I need to get. I am ready for anybody, and that’s facts. You will have to tune in on Saturday to see “The Bomb””

The 39 year-old Pacheco is a 13 year-professional who in her last bout lost to Yazmin Rivas for the WBA Bantamweight title on November 10, 2018 in Tijuana, Mexico.

New King’s Promotions signee Carlos Vidal (15-0, 14 KOs) of North Las Vegas will also be in action in an eight-round lightweight bout against 62-fight veteran Jonathan Perez (38-24, 30 KOs) of Barranquilla, Colombia

Undefeated heavyweight Michael Coffie (7-0, 5 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York will be in action against crafty Grover Young (13-28-3, 9 KOs) of Memphis, TN in a six-round bout

In four-round bouts:

Luis Morales (2-0) of Harrisburg, PA will take on Ayron Palmer (0-2) of Tallahassee, FL in a lightweight fight.

Roudly Lolo of Harrisburg, PA will make his pro debut against Mike Diorio (0-2) of Cortland, NY in a middleweight contest.

Brent Oren (2-2) of Harrisburg, PA takes Dewayne Williams (1-2) of Philadelphia in a middleweight bout.

Unique Harris (1-3) of Philadelphia will fight Britain Hart (3-3-2, 2 KOs) of Bedford, VA in a lightweight fight.

James Bernadin (2-0-1, 1 KO) of Lancaster, PA squares off with pro debuting Nick Baez of Bronx, NY in a lightweight bout.

Khainell Wheeler (3-0, 3 KOs) of Bethlehem, PA fights Patrick Pierre (3-9, 1 KO) of Brooklyn in a light heavyweight bout.

Tickets for this outstanding evening are $25, $50 and $400 for VIP tables and can be purchased by CLICKING HERE

The Zembo-Shine Auditorium is located at 2801 North 3rd Street, #2 in Harrisburg.