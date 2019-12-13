Alvarez vs Seals to be broadcast on ESPN+ from Turning Stone

RINGSIDE

The previously announced light heavyweight showdown between former world champion Eleider “Storm” Alvarez (24-1, 12 KOs) and Michael “Cannon Handz” Seals (24-2, 18 KOs)— Saturday, Jan. 18 from Turning Stone Resort Casino — will air live on ESPN and the ESPN App (in Spanish) beginning at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m.

Alvarez-Seals will be part of Top Rank on ESPN’s 2020 January kickoff schedule that also includes the Jan. 11 light heavyweight battle between Jesse “Hollywood” Hart (26-2, 21 KOs) and Joe Smith Jr. (24-3, 20 KOs) on ESPN, 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Alvarez-Seals and a soon-to-be-announced co-feature will follow the undercard stream live on ESPN+, the leading multi-sport streaming service, starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

Promoted by Top Rank, in association with Groupe Yvon Michel, tickets priced at $89, $75, $69, $62, $59 and $40 are on sale now and can be purchased at the Turning Stone Resort Box Office, charge by phone by calling 800.771.7711 or online at Ticketmaster.