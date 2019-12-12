Robert Guerrero going nowhere, wants Manny Pacquiao or Garcia fights

RINGSIDE

📷 Stephanie Trapp

After winning three fights on his comeback trail, Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero (36-6-1, 20 KOs) is ready to step up in competition.

The former multiple division world champion is looking to step in the ring with any of the big names at welterweight in the upcoming 2020 year.

“In 2020 I want to step up and fight any of the big names at welterweight,” said Guerrero.

“I wouldn’t mind stepping in the ring with Mikey Garcia, who I think is one of the best fighters in boxing. I’ve always respected Mikey and I think that would be a good fight for the fans. Manny Pacquiao is another big name that I can see myself fighting. I also wouldn’t mind doing a rematch with Danny Garcia.”

In 2013, Guerrero fought Floyd Mayweather Jr., followed by some tough fights with Keith Thurman and Danny Garcia to name a few. The Ghost always gives the fans their money’s worth and he’s looking to do the same in the upcoming year.

“Everyone knows I always come to fight, who ever it is,” Guerrero continued. “I feel the time off during my lay off did my body some justice as I needed the proper rest.

“I’ve won all my comeback fights and now its time to step up. Given my track record, I feel I’ve earned the right to be in a big fight. 2020 is going to be a big year for me and I’m ready to take on all the big names.”