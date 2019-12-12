Kiante Irving scores stoppage win to remain undefeated into 2020

RINGSIDE

Kiante Irving is ending 2019 on a high note with a fourth round stoppage over veteran fighter Carlos Garcia Hernandez last Saturday evening. Irving remained unbeaten, improving his record to seven wins, all by knockout.

The popular Reading middleweight, promoted by Chris Middendorf’s Victory Boxing Promotions, saw the fourth round for the first time since his September 2018 professional debut.

The two met at Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh in a scheduled six round contest. Irving controlled the action throughout the fight, dropping the experienced Hernandez in the second round with a heavy right hand.

The Puerto Rican fighter would finish the round, and survive until 2:32 into the fourth round, when a barrage of punches from Irving prompted Referee Ernest Sharif to wave off the bout.

It was the fourth fight for Irving in 2019, and the only one in his home state of Pennsylvania. He is expected to return in January 2020 in Washington DC.