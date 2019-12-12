Gary Cully to face Joe Fitzpatrick for the Irish lightweight title on Feb 1

RINGSIDE

Gary Cully will take on fellow unbeaten starlet Joe Fitzpatrick for the Irish lightweight title on February 1.

‘The Diva’ (9-0, 4 KOs) tackles ‘The Dragon’ (10-0, 7 KOs) on the #MTKFightNight at Belfast’s Ulster Hall – live on ESPN+ in the US in association with Top Rank and on iFL TV worldwide.

As he prepares to fight for his maiden belt as a professional, Naas southpaw Cully is full of enthusiasm.

Cully said: “I’m buzzing that this is now over the line. I’ve been knocking on the door and calling for titles the last two or three fights and being the champion of Ireland is the perfect title to start off with.

“I don’t know much about. He was a bit older than me in the amateurs and I haven’t seen much of him in the pros. It’ll be two quality operators in there and it’ll make a fight people are interested in.

“I’m going to be at the top of my game. I’ll have that bit of nerves that’ll make me perform that bit better because I’m up against someone who is coming to win. It will have to be my best performance to date.

“It’s Joe’s hometown but I’m the home fighter so I think that’ll work in my favour. I believe I can use that to my advantage and I just can’t wait to go in there and put on a performance.”

Joining Cully vs. Fitzpatrick on the bill is the WBO European super-bantamweight clash between Davey Oliver Joyce and Lee Haskins, Sean McComb and Mauro Maximiliano Godoy facing off plus Steven Donnelly, Lewis Crocker, Padraig McCrory, Dee Sullivan, Callum Bradley, Ruairi Dalton, Pierce O’Leary, Taylor McGoldrick and more.