Danny Williams, 46, to fight football ref / kickboxing champion KO ARTIST

WBN Staff

Danny Williams is back in action on Saturday evening as the one-time conqueror of ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson challenges for a fringe version of the German title.

The 46 year-old Briton competes for the 82nd time as a pro. He’ll be hoping to stave off a 29th career loss against Gueney Artak.

Williams has retired on several occasions over the past few years. Continued interest from Europe has meant ‘The Brixton Bomber’ remains active.

Scoring one victory earlier this year, Williams has fought predominantly in Germany of late. The veteran now bids to land the vacant German International strap.

Opponent Artak is currently 6-0 in the paid code. At 31, Artak has 15 years on Williams.

Turning over in March 2018, Artak has knocked out all of his opponents so far. It doesn’t bode well for Williams.

Nobody on Artak’s C.V has gone past two rounds. Williams, on the other end of the spectrum, has been stopped 15 times.

A surprising fact about Artak is that he received a license to be a football referee in 2016 before embarking on a successful kickboxing career.

The Langenhagen has many strings to his bow. Artak is also a martial arts coach and an advocate for safety and security.

Boasting over one hundred fights in different arenas of combat, it’s certain Williams will have his hands full when the first bell goes.

Artak vs Williams is due to take place at Rattenfangerhalle in Hameln as part of a ten-fight card promoted by Stanley Williams.







FULL UNDERCARD

10 – light heavyweight

Granit Stein vs Wilmer Gonzalez 20 16 1

(vacant World Boxing Union (German Version) European Light Heavyweight Title)

6 – middleweight

Besar Nimani vs TBA

6 – super lightweight

Ahmad Shtiwi vs Sabri Ulas Goecmen

6 – cruiserweight

Mohammad Ali Bayat Farid vs TBA

6 – heavyweight

Maksim Kusnezow vs Igor Pylypenko

4 – cruiserweight

Adam Gadajew vs Mykyta Nesterenko

4 – middleweight

David Kerkmann vs Dogan Kurnaz

4 – welterweight

Gian Luca Dragotta vs Khalid Shenwary

4 – super feather

Naomi Manns vs Carly Mackenzie