World Champion kickboxer makes pro debut under Eddie Hearn this week

RINGSIDE

World Championship winning kickboxer Artur Kyshenko will make his professional boxing debut this Thursday night at the Palau Olympic Vall D’Hebron in Barcelona, live on DAZN in Spain.

Kyshenko, who began his glittering kickboxing career back in 2003, will step into the realm of professional boxing for the first time as Matchroom Boxing raise the curtain on their Spanish venture with a double-header of European title action.

Campaigning across multiple weight divisions, Kyshenko amassed 90 wins on the professional circuit, securing World Championship status in 2015 when he won Beijing’s Kunlun Fight Tournament with just 22 seconds on the clock.

Fans favourite Kyshenko is seen as a pioneer of kickboxing in his native Ukraine, opening two gyms of his own to promote young fighters, most recently last year in Barcelona.

The 33-year-old also organised the suitably named Kyshenko Cup in 2016, giving opportunities to children across four countries in Europe to compete including in his homeland, where both Oleksandr Usyk and Vasiliy Lomachenko helped with the tournaments promotion.

Despite being ranked #1 by Combat Press at Welterweight as of last year, Egis Klimas managed Kyshenko will compete at Super-Middleweight in his anticipated six round debut this week – with a stern first test in store against seasoned Colombian knockout artist, Beibi Berrocal (17-5, 16 KOs).

On his highly-anticipated debut Kyshenko said: “I’m very excited to be making my professional boxing debut on DAZN. This is a great platform and a big opportunity for me to get off to a winning start in the boxing ring!”