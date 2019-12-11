Tony Harrison admits ‘there’s no respect’ for Jermell Charlo, eyes repeat

WBN Staff

📷 Sean Michael Ham

Tony Harrison defends his WBC junior middleweight title against familiar foe Jermell Charlo in a highly-anticipated rematch on December 21st.

The first showdown between them, almost 12 months ago, saw Harrison produce an upset to rip the title away from Charlo.

In beating Charlo on points, the American became world champion in his second attempt having previously lost to Jarrett Hurd.

Charlo has since returned to winning ways with a crushing KO against Jorge Cota in his most recent bout.

Meanwhile, Harrison hasn’t fought since his famous victory due to an ankle injury. The rematch with Charlo will be the first defense of his green-and-gold belt, something his opponent is confident will be his last.

‘Super Bad’ has different intentions, though, ahead of his California clash. He said: “Every time I see Jermell I just feel like he’s pretending. He’s convinced everyone he’s the toughest guy in the world. He gets up here and barks and makes excuses. I beat you the first time and I’m here again.

“If I was scared, I wouldn’t be here right now. I didn’t take any fight in between. I haven’t fought for a year. But I wanted to be put right back in it.

“I could beat him anywhere, it doesn’t matter. We could fight in this room right now. Nothing is going to change.







Ready for Repeat

“There’s no respect. I’m going to show him each and every time. I’m not the one to play with. This isn’t Jorge Cota. You have somebody from Detroit.

“Whatever you want to do, we’re ready to do it at any given moment.

“His words definitely sparked the fuel in me that’s on fire now. He talks loud, but he’s not going to do anything. He doesn’t have the skillset to beat me.

“When he fought against Jorge Cota, he was the exact same fighter he was against me. There was nothing different. A leopard doesn’t change his spots. He’s going to hunt the same.

“When I say it’s all on the line, it’s really all on the line. I’ve never had a fight that’s been this important. There’s nothing else that matters. This right here can change my life.”