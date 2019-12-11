Sohail Ahmad bids to continue progression with York Hall win

RINGSIDE

Sohail Ahmad looks to break into championship class at the famous York Hall, Bethnal Green on Saturday night.

Manager Mickey Helliet has matched the 31 year old from West Brompton with Benson Nyilawila over ten rounds.

British fans remember the Tanzanian losing to Philip Bowes for the vacant Commonwealth super-lightweight championship in February.

Bowes is also managed by Helliet and Ahmad says he has his former stablemates achievements in his own sights.

They have sparred and Ahmad is convinced he has can replicate thechampionship success that Bowes has accomplished.

Ahmad believes he would too strong for most at welterweight and he can take a step nearer clinching a title fight with an impressive performance this weekend.

Nyilawila has only lost at championship level in his 10-2 career, while Ahmad is unbeaten in his last seven fights and in Richard Williams, he has a former Commonwealth champion in his corner.