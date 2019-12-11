Danish promoter closes stable, releases boxers after harassment claims

RINGSIDE

A company who recently promoted a fight involving ex-world title challenger Ashley Theophane has decided to cease operations immediately.

Releasing a statement including some shocking claims, QProBoxing are no longer trading as a boxing promotional outlet.

The information read:

QProBoxing is closing down all its interests by today’s date. All boxers have been released from their contracts and are free to find a new promoter.

Promoter Svend Rasmussen has decided to close QProBoxing and thereby release all boxers from their contract. This is due to months of harassment of QProBoxing.

– Since we held Quaestor Fight Night in Gilleleje we have experienced e-mails being sent to city councils and businesses, which we have been in contact with regarding new events, Svend Rasmussen says.

– The content of these e-mails has been accusations that are not true. Furthermore, we have indications that the information of these mails have been given from an internal source.

While the harassment has been reported to the police, the promoter team has decided to put an end to the boxing stable.

– Thomas Møllenberg was ready to take over. However, this week we have received several e-mails why Thomas has decided not to take over, Svend Rasmussen says.

– The promoter team has decided that enough is enough.

And Thomas Møllenberg is sad to see QProBoxing closing.

– It has been a pleasure working with Svend Rasmussen and the team we put together. I’m sure we were heading for a great future, Møllenberg says.

– But I’ve also seen the e-mails we have received and it has been grotesquely to see what has been written and it has led to my decision not to take over at QProBoxing.

The closure of QProBoxing also means that all boxers are free to find a new promoter.

– We had a dream of bringing Danish boxing back to its heydays. Unfortunately, someone doesn’t want us to be a part of the sport, Svend Rasmussen says.

In case of any questions regarding the closure of QProBoxing please contact press manager Mikkel Harbo Mousten on +45 53 70 48 81 or press@qproboxing.com .