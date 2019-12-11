Pierce O’Leary set for third pro fight on December 20 in Bolton

RINGSIDE

Dublin starlet Pierce O’Leary is raring to go again as he prepares for a third fight in as many months.

‘Big Bang’ has impressed in recording convincing wins in his two professional assignments to date and now heads to Bolton to star on the #MTKFightNight on December 20 – live on iFL TV worldwide.

As he continues his apprenticeship in the paid ranks, 19-year-old O’Leary is enjoying himself.

O’Leary said: “It’s going incredibly well at the minute. I want to keep the momentum going and I’ll only have a couple of days off over Christmas to spend some quality time with family and friends.

“I’ll always be in the gym working whether it’s in or out of camp. We’ll be working smart when we’re resting – listening to the body and preparing to go hard for a massive 2020.

“My last two opponents were good and have been in with some top names so for the experiences couldn’t have gone any better. They’re very good at what they do and I’m delighted to get the rounds done.

“I’ve been learning more about strategy since then and it’s all coming together nicely in sparring.

“I don’t know that much about Bolton but I’m excited to get there. It’s obviously the home city of Amir Khan and of Joe Gallagher’s gym. I’ve heard great things and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Joining O’Leary on a bustling card at the University of Bolton Stadium is fellow Irish sensation Paddy Donovan plus Sahir Iqbal, Raza Hamza, Blane Hyland, Mike McGoldrick, Ross Cooksey, Macaulay McGowan, Muhammad Ali Zahid and more.