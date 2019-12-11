Mayweather vs Pacquiao 2 / Wilder vs Fury II / KSI vs Haye – Odds released on 2020 fights

Ringside

📸 Esther Lin

As the final bell beckons on the 2019 boxing schedule, fans, journalists and bookmakers are already looking ahead to 2020 and fantasizing over the potential matchups that the next 12 months may have to offer.

Sadly, Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury II never came to fruition in the year following their classic in Los Angeles. But many expect this to be rectified sooner rather than later.

Bookies are already taking bets on the outcome. It’s the most anticipated rematch in boxing.

Fury dominated large parts of the first fight and despite being knocked down twice. He should have been declared the winner according to most experts.

As such, the Brit is odds-on to come out on top when the pair lock horns once more.

The Gypsy King is priced at 8/11 (1.73), with WBC heavyweight champion Wilder an 11/10 (2.10) underdog.

Punters anticipating a repeat of the controversial decision in December 2018 can claim a William Hill bonus and back the draw at 18/1 (19.00).

Another bout we could see again in 2020 is Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao. Their 2015 megafight saw the American land a comfortable majority decision.

Talk of a rematch has been rife ever since, although the appetite is waning among fans.

Odds suggest that ‘Money’ Mayweather (4/9) would be favourite to inflict another defeat on the Filipino (7/4) and improve his record to 51-0. That’s even though his only professional fight in the last four years came against mixed martial artist Conor McGregor.

The first Mayweather vs Pacquiao bout came half a decade too late in the eyes of many. The same could be said for Kell Brook vs Amir Khan if the all-British affair was to finally take place in 2020.

Both have struggled for form in recent times, with the lasting memory of Brook – inactive for the whole of 2019 – being an unconvincing points win over Michael Zerafa.

Khan, meanwhile, was stopped by Terence Crawford in April. He then went on to conquer Billy Dib in Saudi Arabia in the summer. Khan handed the Aussie his sixth loss.

With world championship opportunities seemingly not in the pipeline for either, it could be time for the pair to cash in and face one another.

Should they do so, the sportsbooks have Brook as a 4/7 (1.57) favourite, with Khan a potential value bet at 11/8 (2.37).

One of Khan’s most devastating career defeats came at the hands of Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez. The Mexican has been on a tear of late and become a four-weight world champion in November thanks to a TKO win against Sergey Kovalev.

A super-middleweight showdown with the undefeated Liverpudlian Callum Smith could be in the pipeline for Canelo. Anfield has been mentioned as a potential venue.

Odds favour the Mexican, who is ranked #1 pound for pound by The Ring Magazine, and priced at 8/15 (1.53) to see off Smith, who you can grab at 11/8 (2.37).







KSI vs David Haye

Fights involving YouTubers are creeping into the boxing world. Also, crossover fights involving UFC athletes.

Even celebrities such as Justin Bieber are listed on betting sites. Some potentially stepping into the ring in 2020.

Somehow, KSI vs David Haye has found its way onto William Hill. So has Logan Paul vs CM Punk and Floyd Mayweather vs Khabib Nurmagomedov.

It would be foolish to rule anything out given what we saw in 2019.