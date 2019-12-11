Kellie Maloney announces shock return to boxing managing female boxer

RINGSIDE

NI’s Only Professional Female Boxer Cathy McAleer Signs Kellie Maloney As New Manager

Kellie Maloney has confirmed she will make a sensational comeback to boxing

Northern Ireland’s only professional female boxer, Cathy McAleer, has announced that she is joining forces with a new manager, Kellie Maloney, in her bid to win a world title.

The 41-year-old is no stranger to competing in a global arena. Cathy is a former world karate and kick-boxing champion, who won three world titles in Karate and full contact kickboxing and drew a fourth in K1, before making her debut in boxing in November 2018.

Having secured a two-year sponsorship deal earlier this year with online car insurance brand its4women Cathy is focused on achieving her goal and is building a strong team around her.

Discussing her new manager Cathy said:

“I am over the moon to have signed with Kellie Maloney, who is an amazing manager with lots of experience and knowledge. John Breen and I are looking forward to the journey along with my sponsor its4women. Kellie has worked with many boxers including world champion Lennox Lewis. She knows what is required to compete and win on the world stage and under her direction and guidance I believe I can win a world title.”

Cathy adds: “The last six months have been frustrating. Two fights that were scheduled both got cancelled for different reasons. I was due to challenge Scot Kristen Fraser in a bout at the Europa Hotel in September 2019, but then Scot pulled out. I decided to move to super bantamweight to secure a Commonwealth title and was scheduled to fight Ellen Simwaka, for the vacant Commonwealth Title in October 2019 but unfortunately that fell through and we are now in the process of trying to reschedule it.”

Welcoming Cathy’s new manager Kerry Beckett, Marketing Manager for its4women says:

“Our ethos is one of empowerment, to help everyone realise their potential. Cathy McAleer is already a world class athlete who wants to be a boxing world champion. We believe she has got what it takes, and as a world class insurance provider we want to help her achieve her goal.

“Cathy made her boxing debut in November 2018 and is eager to move through the rankings. She has a very strong, experienced team working with her. Coach, John Breen, is one of the best and Cathy is flourishing with his guidance and direction. Kellie has a strong track record in management, and she shares Cathy’s passion. its4women is proud to be supporting Cathy on the next step of her journey to a world title.”

Its4women has been operating in the insurance market in Ireland for the last ten years and is one of Coleraine-based MCL InsureTech’s flagship brands, handling over €80m of online car insurance policies, approximately 5% of the Irish market.

The its4women brand launched in Northern Ireland with an award winning advertising and sponsorship campaign earlier this year.